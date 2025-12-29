ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi Set To Host Mega AI Impact Summit As Bill Gates, Global CEOs And 100+ Nations Converge

New Delhi: India is set to take centre stage in the global artificial intelligence discourse as it prepares to host the AI Impact Summit from February 15 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The high-profile event is expected to draw participation from over 100 countries, underscoring India’s growing role as a key player in shaping the future of artificial intelligence and its real-world applications.

Announcing the details at a press conference on Monday, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit’s expo and is also likely to host a dinner for global leaders. The Prime Minister is expected to address a CEO Round Table, bringing together top industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from across the world.

According to the MeitY Secretary, heads of government from nearly 15 to 20 countries are expected to attend the summit, including leaders from France. The event will also see the presence of some of the most influential names in the global technology and business ecosystem.

“Global leaders like Bill Gates have confirmed their participation,” Krishnan said, adding that confirmations have also been received from Dennis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind Technologies; Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe; Mark Benioff, CEO of Salesforce; Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm; and Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx, among others.

Highlighting the scale of international interest, Krishnan said invitations were sent to close to 140 countries. So far, the summit has received about 15,500 registrations from 136 countries, with 76 of them belonging to the Global South. “This reflects the broad-based global engagement and the relevance of the summit’s agenda, particularly for emerging and developing economies,” he said.

The summit is expected to bring together over 100 global AI leaders, including chief executives, chief strategy officers, leading academics and prominent thinkers in the field. A series of high-impact pre-events has already been underway across different parts of the world, building momentum ahead of the main summit in New Delhi. “We are seeing a large number of pre-events even as we speak,” Krishnan noted.