ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientists Find A New Species Of Deep-Sea Fish 'Indian Dory' East Of Lakshadweep Sea

Ernakulam: In a major achievement in marine research, scientists at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have found a new species of deep-sea fish from the depths of the Arabian Sea.

The CMFRI scientists confirmed the presence of this rare fish in the eastern region of the Lakshadweep Sea, at a depth of nearly 350 to 500 metres below sea level.

The new species has been given the common name Indian Dory, while the scientific name is Cyttopsis Indica.

The research team, led by CMFRI scientist Dr R Ratheesh Kumar, managed to collect six specimens of the fish from deep-sea trawling boats arriving at the Sakthikulangara harbour in Kollam.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi, Kerala (ETV Bharat)

The researchers confirmed this to be a previously unrecorded species by integrating traditional morphometric taxonomy with advanced DNA barcoding techniques.