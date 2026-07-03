Scientists Find A New Species Of Deep-Sea Fish 'Indian Dory' East Of Lakshadweep Sea
This significant find indicates the presence of a vast, untapped marine biodiversity hidden within the deep waters off India's southwest coast.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a major achievement in marine research, scientists at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have found a new species of deep-sea fish from the depths of the Arabian Sea.
The CMFRI scientists confirmed the presence of this rare fish in the eastern region of the Lakshadweep Sea, at a depth of nearly 350 to 500 metres below sea level.
The new species has been given the common name Indian Dory, while the scientific name is Cyttopsis Indica.
The research team, led by CMFRI scientist Dr R Ratheesh Kumar, managed to collect six specimens of the fish from deep-sea trawling boats arriving at the Sakthikulangara harbour in Kollam.
The researchers confirmed this to be a previously unrecorded species by integrating traditional morphometric taxonomy with advanced DNA barcoding techniques.
This significant find indicates the presence of a vast, untapped marine biodiversity hidden within the deep waters off India's southwest coast.
Previously, it was believed that the fish belonging to this genus in the Indian Ocean were of the species Zenopsis Conchifer or related Atlantic variations like Zenopsis Stabilis.
However, detailed genetic analysis and close evaluation of morphological differences proved that the Indian Dory possesses a distinct genetic structure entirely separate from its Atlantic and other known counterparts.
The comprehensive details of this discovery have been published in the prestigious international scientific publication, the Indian Journal of Fisheries.
Experts believe that the discovery of Cyttopsis Indica opens new doors for further research into deep-sea flora and fauna and their evolutionary biology.
This breakthrough is expected to pave the way for more intensive deep-sea explorations along the Indian coast in the coming days, shedding light on ecosystems that have remained completely untouched by science.
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