New Climate Threat: Rising Humidity Turns India's Summer Into 'Steam Room'
Experts say a sharp rise in humidity is turning heat into a silent health threat, amplifying heat stress and straining the heart, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: India's summers are becoming increasingly dangerous, not just because of rising temperatures but due to a sharp increase in humidity, turning large parts of the country into what experts describe as a "giant steam room".
Data show average relative humidity has increased from 67.1% to 71.2% in recent years, with Delhi witnessing the steepest rise of nearly 8 percentage points. Scientists and health experts warn that this growing combination of heat and moisture, known as "humid heat", is posing a far greater threat to public health than traditional dry heatwaves.
Unlike dry heat, high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating efficiently, weakening the body's natural cooling mechanism. As a result, temperatures of 36-38°C can feel as high as 45-48°C, significantly increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and cardiovascular complications.
The danger extends beyond daytime temperatures. Increased moisture in the atmosphere acts like a blanket, trapping heat and keeping night-time temperatures up to 2.3°C above normal. This limits the body's ability to recover from daytime heat exposure, leading to poor sleep, prolonged thermal stress and greater strain on vital organs.
Climate researchers say the situation is becoming particularly concerning across northwestern India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh — regions historically known for dry summer heat. Experts attribute the trend to rising temperatures, expanding irrigation, changing crop patterns and rapid urbanisation.
"Humidity is emerging as a silent amplifier of heat risk in India. It makes the body work harder to stay cool, increases health vulnerabilities and can transform a moderately hot day into a potentially dangerous one," geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said.
Environmental scientist SN Mishra said the region is witnessing a fundamental shift in its summer climate. "The combination of high temperature and high humidity is far more dangerous than dry heat because it severely restricts the body's natural cooling mechanism through evaporation of sweat," he said, adding that warm and humid nights further worsen health risks.
Scientists also point to the growing threat of extreme wet-bulb temperatures — a measure that combines heat and humidity. Research suggests that when wet-bulb temperatures approach 35°C, even healthy individuals resting in the shade may struggle to cool themselves, making prolonged exposure potentially fatal.
Medical experts warn that humid heat places extraordinary pressure on the cardiovascular system. Dr Tarun Kumar said our heart may need to work two-four times harder on hot and humid days to help cool the body. "This significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, heart failure and rhythm abnormalities, particularly among the elderly and those with pre-existing heart conditions," he added.
Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director of respiratory and sleep medicine at Medanta, described humid heat as a "stealthy cardiovascular crisis". "When the air is saturated, sweating fails, forcing the heart to pump exponentially faster in an attempt to release heat. For vulnerable individuals, this can rapidly trigger arrhythmias, strokes and acute heart failure," he added.
Experts say adaptation strategies must now move beyond temperature monitoring alone and include humidity, urban heat islands and night-time heat retention. They are calling for cooling shelters, shaded public spaces and targeted protection for vulnerable populations as India faces a new era of climate-linked health risks.
With humidity levels climbing and heatwaves becoming more frequent, experts warn that India's greatest summer danger may no longer be extreme temperatures alone, but the deadly combination of heat and humidity.
Also Read