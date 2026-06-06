ETV Bharat / bharat

New Climate Threat: Rising Humidity Turns India's Summer Into 'Steam Room'

New Delhi: India's summers are becoming increasingly dangerous, not just because of rising temperatures but due to a sharp increase in humidity, turning large parts of the country into what experts describe as a "giant steam room".

Data show average relative humidity has increased from 67.1% to 71.2% in recent years, with Delhi witnessing the steepest rise of nearly 8 percentage points. Scientists and health experts warn that this growing combination of heat and moisture, known as "humid heat", is posing a far greater threat to public health than traditional dry heatwaves.

Unlike dry heat, high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating efficiently, weakening the body's natural cooling mechanism. As a result, temperatures of 36-38°C can feel as high as 45-48°C, significantly increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and cardiovascular complications.

The danger extends beyond daytime temperatures. Increased moisture in the atmosphere acts like a blanket, trapping heat and keeping night-time temperatures up to 2.3°C above normal. This limits the body's ability to recover from daytime heat exposure, leading to poor sleep, prolonged thermal stress and greater strain on vital organs.

Climate researchers say the situation is becoming particularly concerning across northwestern India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh — regions historically known for dry summer heat. Experts attribute the trend to rising temperatures, expanding irrigation, changing crop patterns and rapid urbanisation.

"Humidity is emerging as a silent amplifier of heat risk in India. It makes the body work harder to stay cool, increases health vulnerabilities and can transform a moderately hot day into a potentially dangerous one," geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said.