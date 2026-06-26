ETV Bharat / bharat

New Class 9 NCERT Textbook Describes Judiciary As Impartial Institution Safeguarding Citizens' Rights

New Delhi: Months after a class 8 NCERT textbook courted controversy for allegedly maligning the judiciary, a new class 9 textbook describes it as an "impartial and independent institution that safeguards citizens' rights and upholds the spirit of the Constitution". However, the new Class 9 textbook was prepared before the controversy over the Class 8 textbook broke out.

The new social science textbook talks about various functions of the judiciary, stating that it reviews executive actions and constitutional amendments, can invalidate unconstitutional laws, upholds the Constitution and "plays a vital role in protecting and promoting democratic values and the rights of all sections of the society".

Under a section titled "Separation of Powers" in a chapter on democracy, the textbook highlights that the judiciary takes public interest litigation (PIL) from time to time to ensure access to justice for all.