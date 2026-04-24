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New Bihar Government Led By Samrat Choudhary Wins Trust Vote

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government sailed through the trust vote on Friday by voice vote. The new government was sworn in on April 15 following the previous chief minister Nitish Kumar's resignation. He is now a Rajya Sabha member.

The NDA has 201 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The government needed 122 votes to win the confidence motion. Assembly speaker Prem Kumar inaugurated the special session called for the floor test, calling it an important occasion in democratic traditions. Samrat followed it up by moving a one-line proposal: "This Assembly expresses confidence in the present state council of ministers."

A debate ensued for over one-and-a half hours in which all parties present in the House were allotted time as per their numerical strength. Speaking on the occasion, Samrat expressed gratitude to the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

Asserting that the NDA government will carry on the all-round and all-inclusive development of the state initiated by Nitish, the new chief minister said, "There will be no compromise with three Cs - crime, corruption, and communalism."

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's allegations of being selected to replace an elected chief minister, Samrat said, "Power is not a fiefdom of anybody. You should come out of this. I have become the chief minister with the blessings of the people and our leaders."