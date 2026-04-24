New Bihar Government Led By Samrat Choudhary Wins Trust Vote
The new government was sworn in on April 15 following the previous chief minister Nitish Kumar's resignation.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government sailed through the trust vote on Friday by voice vote. The new government was sworn in on April 15 following the previous chief minister Nitish Kumar's resignation. He is now a Rajya Sabha member.
The NDA has 201 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The government needed 122 votes to win the confidence motion. Assembly speaker Prem Kumar inaugurated the special session called for the floor test, calling it an important occasion in democratic traditions. Samrat followed it up by moving a one-line proposal: "This Assembly expresses confidence in the present state council of ministers."
A debate ensued for over one-and-a half hours in which all parties present in the House were allotted time as per their numerical strength. Speaking on the occasion, Samrat expressed gratitude to the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.
Asserting that the NDA government will carry on the all-round and all-inclusive development of the state initiated by Nitish, the new chief minister said, "There will be no compromise with three Cs - crime, corruption, and communalism."
Reacting to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's allegations of being selected to replace an elected chief minister, Samrat said, "Power is not a fiefdom of anybody. You should come out of this. I have become the chief minister with the blessings of the people and our leaders."
Samrat assured the women of the state that the government will work for their safety and progress, and the Bihar Police will nab those who caste and evil eye on them even from the netherworld.
"My CMO (chief minister's office) will fully oversee the work in blocks, circles and police stations to ensure that the public gets all facilities. We have brought private investments worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the past two years, and we want to bring another Rs 5 lakh crore in the next year," he added.
Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav asserted that there would have been no need for this session had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced during the Assembly elections held in November 2025 that the next chief minister would be of it.
"This is the fifth government in the state in five years. This is a miracle that cannot be seen in any other state. It is a surprise that this has happened despite the 20-year rule of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). An elected chief minister (read Nitish) has been replaced by a selected chief minister (Samrat)," Tejashwi said.
Congratulating Samrat over his elevation, the RJD leader added that he was happy because as the new chief minister was from the school of his party president, Lalu Prasad. He also asked him (Samrat) to stay alert as former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was eyeing his post, while several senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP leaders were unhappy over the political change.
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