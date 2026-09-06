ETV Bharat / bharat

New Adjective Every Year To Hide Own Failures: Congress On PM's 'Naraaz Phoopa' Jibe

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of labels such as "naraaz phoopa" was part of his modus operandi of giving the opposition a new adjective every year to keep his own "failures" hidden.

The opposition party also accused him of misusing the platform of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), where he addressed the centenary celebrations on Saturday, by turning it into "yet another political campaign".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, yesterday, you visited SRCC at Delhi University. It was an opportunity for dialogue on the country's youth, education, and their future. But alas, instead of facing the youth's questions, the speech turned into yet another political campaign."

"Modi ji's Modus Operandi is to suppress questions in a democracy and give the opposition a new adjective every year so that his own failures remain hidden! Naraaz phoopa, Dimagi Naxal, Urban Naxal, Khan Market Gang, Andolan-jeevi, Parjeevi," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X. Adjectives keep changing, but the Modi government's "anti-people policies" do not change, Kharge said.

"Modi ji, outreach is only needed when you become out of reach. The prime minister showed his 'report card'. The country's youth is also standing up with its report card, and it includes unemployment, government recruitments stuck for years, students troubled by paper leaks, increasingly expensive education, dwindling scholarship opportunities, and growing pressure on the autonomy of universities," Kharge said.

Listen to "Chhatron Ki Goonj" as solutions won't come from beating around the bush, Kharge said. Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said an imposition of superiority is often the worst expression of an inferiority complex.

"After 12 years as prime minister, the fact that he still has no vision, no inspiring message, and nothing positive to offer the country's youth at a prestigious institution like SRCC and instead resorts to name-calling the opposition is a damning indictment of a prime minister who has run out of ideas, run out of substance, and apparently run out of anything meaningful to say," Khera said on X.