New Address For Power: PMO And Other Ministries Prepare For Landmark Shift To 'Seva Teerth'

New Delhi: Even as the Prime Minister Office (PMO) is all set to be shifted from South Block to ‘Seva Teerth’ under the central vista project by this month, as many as 12 ministries including ministry of housing and urban affairs and others have not yet been allocated with office space at the central vista project site.

“At present 39 Ministries are housed on the Central Vista whereas around 12 Ministries have offices outside the Vista. All the 51 Ministries are proposed to be located at one location to improve coordination, collaboration and synergy. The office spaces are proposed with modern technological features and adequate space with amenities,” stated an official document of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in possession of ETV Bharat.

The various Ministries and Departments accommodated in rented office spaces outside Central Vista cost around Rs 1,000 crores as recurring annual expense on the exchequer, the document stated.

A latest shifting order issued by the Directorate of Estate under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as many as nine ministries from South Block, North Block and Shastri Bhawan have been suggested to shift their office to the Kartaviya Bhawan.

Accordingly, the ministry of defence, education, law, chemical and fertiliser, culture, agriculture and I&B ministries are in the process of shifting in the newly built Kartvya Bhawan-2.

According to the order, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) has been allocated at least 120 rooms. The Ministry of Culture has been allotted 45 rooms, while the Ministry of Law and Justice has been allocated 110 rooms in Kartaviya Bhawan.

PMO From South Block to Seva Teerth

The relocation of the Prime Minister Office will mark the end of an era, as it has been located in the South Block since India’s independence in 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new office named ‘Seva Teerth-1’ is almost ready, and he is likely to move anytime this month. The new address has been built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The complex has been designed to house the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

The ‘Seva Teerth 2’ is already occupied by the Cabinet Secretariat, which relocated in September last year. ‘Seva Teerth-3’ will accommodate the National Security Advisor’s office.

Costs in Making Seva Teerth

The entire Seva Teerth premises (also known as Executive Enclave) is being built at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore by Larsen & Toubro. It covers 2,26,203 sq ft. A new official residence for the Prime Minister, named “Executive Enclave Part 2”, is also under construction. Once completed, the Prime Minister will move out of the residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

South and North Blocks to be converted into public museum