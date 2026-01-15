New Address For Power: PMO And Other Ministries Prepare For Landmark Shift To 'Seva Teerth'
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) document says 51 Ministries are proposed to be located at one location to improve coordination, collaboration and synergy.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST|
Updated : January 15, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the Prime Minister Office (PMO) is all set to be shifted from South Block to ‘Seva Teerth’ under the central vista project by this month, as many as 12 ministries including ministry of housing and urban affairs and others have not yet been allocated with office space at the central vista project site.
“At present 39 Ministries are housed on the Central Vista whereas around 12 Ministries have offices outside the Vista. All the 51 Ministries are proposed to be located at one location to improve coordination, collaboration and synergy. The office spaces are proposed with modern technological features and adequate space with amenities,” stated an official document of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in possession of ETV Bharat.
The various Ministries and Departments accommodated in rented office spaces outside Central Vista cost around Rs 1,000 crores as recurring annual expense on the exchequer, the document stated.
A latest shifting order issued by the Directorate of Estate under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as many as nine ministries from South Block, North Block and Shastri Bhawan have been suggested to shift their office to the Kartaviya Bhawan.
Accordingly, the ministry of defence, education, law, chemical and fertiliser, culture, agriculture and I&B ministries are in the process of shifting in the newly built Kartvya Bhawan-2.
According to the order, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) has been allocated at least 120 rooms. The Ministry of Culture has been allotted 45 rooms, while the Ministry of Law and Justice has been allocated 110 rooms in Kartaviya Bhawan.
PMO From South Block to Seva Teerth
The relocation of the Prime Minister Office will mark the end of an era, as it has been located in the South Block since India’s independence in 1947.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new office named ‘Seva Teerth-1’ is almost ready, and he is likely to move anytime this month. The new address has been built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.
The complex has been designed to house the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).
The ‘Seva Teerth 2’ is already occupied by the Cabinet Secretariat, which relocated in September last year. ‘Seva Teerth-3’ will accommodate the National Security Advisor’s office.
Costs in Making Seva Teerth
The entire Seva Teerth premises (also known as Executive Enclave) is being built at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore by Larsen & Toubro. It covers 2,26,203 sq ft. A new official residence for the Prime Minister, named “Executive Enclave Part 2”, is also under construction. Once completed, the Prime Minister will move out of the residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
South and North Blocks to be converted into public museum
Once vacated, the South and North Blocks will be converted into a public museum named, ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya’. In fact, an agreement was already signed on December 19, 2024 with France’s Museum Development Agency for the technical cooperation for the development of the planned museum.
Colonial-era building lacks modern infrastructure
The colonial-era buildings like South Block and North Block, though majestic, lack modern infrastructure—cramped offices, outdated electrical systems, and logistical challenges have made functioning increasingly difficult.
The Central Vista Redevelopment Project, launched in 2020, aims to address these issues by creating state-of-the-art offices for India’s governance machinery.
Kartavya Bhavan
The new buildings will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralized command system.
The buildings will also lead in sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed façades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting. The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.
As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of water needs. The building uses recycled construction and demolition waste in masonry and paving blocks, lightweight dry partitions to reduce topsoil use and structural load, and features an in-house solid waste management system.
Central Vista Project
The Kartavya Bhawan is a part of central government’s ambitious central vista redevelopment project including the new Parliament building Chambers for Members of Parliament, the Central Vista Avenue, 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, Central Conference Centre.
The project also includes additional Buildings for National Archives (other than Heritage Building), new IGNCA building, facilities for security officials, and official residences for the Vice President and Prime Minister, Executive Enclave with Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat, relocation of National Museum in North & South Block etc.
The project aims to revamp a 3 km long Kartvyapath between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate and convert North Block and South Block to publicly accessible museums.