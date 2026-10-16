'We Have Never Feared Competition': Reliance Responds Amid Elon Musk's Starlink Criticism
Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land, said Reliance in a statement.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has responded to the recent criticism involving Space X CEO Elon Musk and the "delay" in launch of Starlink satellite broadband services in India, asserting that it has never feared competition and that all companies operating in the country must follow Indian laws and policies.
Issuing a statement in this regard on Friday, Reliance said India's investment environment welcomes both domestic and international enterprises that promote innovation and improve the lives of people. It added that such openness must be supported by the rule of law and a consistent regulatory process.
"In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people," Reliance said in a post on X.
Statement from Reliance Industries In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people. That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances. At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world. We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land.— Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 16, 2026
"That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances," the company said.
The statement comes days after Musk criticised Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani amid the reported delays surrounding the launch of Starlink satellite broadband services in India.
Reliance Welcomes Starlink Competition
Reiterating its position on competition, Reliance said it welcomes the entry of Starlink into India's satellite communications market, adding that all operators must comply with the country’s laws and policies.
"At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best," the company said.
Reliance cited Jio's entry into the Indian telecom market in 2016, when it "started as a new player" without any customers.
The company said,"Jio itself entered India's crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer. In just ten years, Jio has earned the trust of over 530 million customers and given Indians some of the best digital infrastructure and most affordable data in the world."
Last Saturday, Musk had stepped up his criticism of Ambani by sharing screenshots of media reports concerning alleged links between Reliance-funded or Reliance-linked entities and political campaigning and donations. Musk also sarcastically addressed Mukesh Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani", accusing the corporate giant of blocking the entry of Starlink into India.
One of the reports shared by Musk was about a news article titled, "How a Reliance-funded firm boosts BJP's campaigns on Facebook".
https://t.co/DJYynAyO0W— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2026
A day before that, Musk had accused Ambani of seeking to protect a monopoly, while asking if he would consider allowing the satellite internet service to compete in the country.
Notably, Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet venture, is seeking to enter India’s satellite communications market. Reliance's statement has highlighted the regulatory process, noting that Jio's own satellite services are also awaiting clearances.
The company said the same process should apply to every applicant, regardless of whether it is Indian or foreign, and reiterated that competition should ultimately benefit consumers.
"We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land," Reliance said.
Also Read: