ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Have Never Feared Competition': Reliance Responds Amid Elon Musk's Starlink Criticism

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has responded to the recent criticism involving Space X CEO Elon Musk and the "delay" in launch of Starlink satellite broadband services in India, asserting that it has never feared competition and that all companies operating in the country must follow Indian laws and policies.

Issuing a statement in this regard on Friday, Reliance said India's investment environment welcomes both domestic and international enterprises that promote innovation and improve the lives of people. It added that such openness must be supported by the rule of law and a consistent regulatory process.

"In light of recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market, we wish to place the facts on record. Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people," Reliance said in a post on X.

"That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio's own satellite services await clearances," the company said.

The statement comes days after Musk criticised Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani amid the reported delays surrounding the launch of Starlink satellite broadband services in India.

Reliance Welcomes Starlink Competition

Reiterating its position on competition, Reliance said it welcomes the entry of Starlink into India's satellite communications market, adding that all operators must comply with the country’s laws and policies.

"At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best," the company said.

Reliance cited Jio's entry into the Indian telecom market in 2016, when it "started as a new player" without any customers.