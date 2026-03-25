‘Never Ever Dare To Do It’, CJI Slams Man For Calling His Brother Over Case
The CJI asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner's father, who apparently made the call.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday clammed a person for calling his brother regarding a medical admission case which he is hearing.
A bench led by the CJI was hearing a matter concerning two general category candidates who sought admission under the minority quota in a Buddhist medical college. The candidates claimed they had converted to Buddhism The CJI asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner's father, who apparently made the call.
The CJI asked the petitioner’s counsel, "why should there not be contempt against the father of your client? Are you aware of what he has done, or should I disclose it in open court?" The CJI added, “He dares to call my brother on phone and asking him how did the CJI has passed this order? Will he dictate me?”
“You verify, and then as counsel, you should first withdraw. If the client is misconducting. Even if he hides out of India, I know how to deal with these kinds of people. (You're) threatening me! Never ever dare to do it. Sometimes you think I'll transfer the case. I have dealt with these kinds of elements for last 23 years", CJI told the counsel.
The lawyer submitted to the bench that he was unaware of the conduct by the petitioner's father and apologized. The bench re-listed the matter for hearing.
In January, the apex court strongly criticized the conversion of two general category candidates to Buddhism in an apparent bid to secure admission under the minority quota for postgraduate medical courses. The apex court orally observed that the move was “another way of fraud,” and added that such actions attempt to “snatch the rights of genuine bona fide minority community candidates.”
During the hearing, the counsel, representing the petitioners, had contended that his clients had converted to Buddhism, and produced certificates issued by the concerned authority claiming that they belonged to the Buddhist minority community.
Also Read
Judicial System Must Work Like Hospitals, With Same Spirit Of Service: CJI