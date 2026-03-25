ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Never Ever Dare To Do It’, CJI Slams Man For Calling His Brother Over Case

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday clammed a person for calling his brother regarding a medical admission case which he is hearing.

A bench led by the CJI was hearing a matter concerning two general category candidates who sought admission under the minority quota in a Buddhist medical college. The candidates claimed they had converted to Buddhism The CJI asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner's father, who apparently made the call.

The CJI asked the petitioner’s counsel, "why should there not be contempt against the father of your client? Are you aware of what he has done, or should I disclose it in open court?" The CJI added, “He dares to call my brother on phone and asking him how did the CJI has passed this order? Will he dictate me?”

“You verify, and then as counsel, you should first withdraw. If the client is misconducting. Even if he hides out of India, I know how to deal with these kinds of people. (You're) threatening me! Never ever dare to do it. Sometimes you think I'll transfer the case. I have dealt with these kinds of elements for last 23 years", CJI told the counsel.