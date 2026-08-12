ETV Bharat / bharat

'Never Called Anyone 'Lungiwala'', Says BJP MP Sushmita Dev Over Tussle With CPI (M)'s John Brittas

New Delhi: A remark by BJP MP Sushmita Dev allegedly referring to CPI (M) MP John Brittas as “lungiwala” in the Rajya Sabha created a furore with the Opposition calling it an insult to the South Indian culture.

Irked over the remark, Brittas filed a privilege motion against Sushmita. Speaking on the issue, Sushmita Dev told ETV Bharat, "I said nothing on this in the House. The truth will come to fore soon. There is no evidence that I said anything like this. They are lying." Dev too moved a privilege motion against Brittas.

Dev, who had recently joined the BJP after a brief stint in the Trinamool Congress, however, denied using the term, and clarified that she had not cast aspersions on any state’s attire.