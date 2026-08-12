'Never Called Anyone 'Lungiwala'', Says BJP MP Sushmita Dev Over Tussle With CPI (M)'s John Brittas
Sushmita told ETV Bharat that Brittas was lying and there is no evidence to prove she passed the remark.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A remark by BJP MP Sushmita Dev allegedly referring to CPI (M) MP John Brittas as “lungiwala” in the Rajya Sabha created a furore with the Opposition calling it an insult to the South Indian culture.
Irked over the remark, Brittas filed a privilege motion against Sushmita. Speaking on the issue, Sushmita Dev told ETV Bharat, "I said nothing on this in the House. The truth will come to fore soon. There is no evidence that I said anything like this. They are lying." Dev too moved a privilege motion against Brittas.
Dev, who had recently joined the BJP after a brief stint in the Trinamool Congress, however, denied using the term, and clarified that she had not cast aspersions on any state’s attire.
"Our attire is our culture... Our attire is our pride!— John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) August 12, 2026
At the Parliament with Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge , who joined in solidarity wearing a Kerala-style mundu,along with fellow MPs from Kerala and Tamil Nadu."
"ഞങ്ങളുടെ വേഷം ഞങ്ങളുടെ സംസ്… pic.twitter.com/pPRvJRtL6P
Brittas said Dev had moved to a seat behind him in the House on Monday and repeatedly interrupted him when he was moving a resolution on the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance.
“The other day, an honourable member whom I hold in high esteem, that member came here and was disturbing me when I was fulfilling my obligation as a mover of a statutory resolution. The verbal duel is okay. We fight each other. But she repeatedly called me 'lungiwala',” he said.
Meanwhile, amid the ruckus over the NEET paper leak issue, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma targeted the Opposition in a conversation with ETV Bharat. He said, "The Opposition only wants to create a ruckus and is avoiding discussion. As for the Samajwadi Party, those who abused Brahmins and opposed the Ram Temple are talking about Brahmins now."
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