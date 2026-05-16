Netherlands Returns 11th Century Anaimangalam Copper Plates To India
The 21 copper plates are considered the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty and are among the important artefacts of Tamil heritage.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Netherlands on Saturday handed back 11th-century Chola dynasty copper plates to India, in an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.
India has been pursuing the return of the Anaimangalam Copper Plates, known in the Netherlands as the Leiden Plates, since 2012.
The 21 copper plates are considered the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty and are among the important artefacts of Tamil heritage held anywhere outside India. The copper plates, belonging to the times of Rajaraja Chola I, weigh approximately 30 kilograms and are bound together by a bronze ring bearing the royal seal of the Chola dynasty.
Known in the Netherlands as the Leiden Plates, the inscriptions date back to the reign of Emperor Rajaraja Chola I between 985 and 1014 CE and are regarded as among the most important pieces of Tamil heritage preserved outside India. The copper plates document grants of land revenues and taxes to the Chudamani Vihara, a Buddhist monastery in Nagapattinam built by Sri Mara Vijayotunga Varman, the ruler of the Srivijaya kingdom in present-day Indonesia.
#WATCH | In a significant boost to India’s cultural heritage efforts, the Netherlands returns the renowned 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬, also known as the Leiden Plates, to India during PM @narendramodi’s visit.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 16, 2026
The 11th-century Chola-era artefacts, housed… pic.twitter.com/NDpDgLqZsq
Historians say the inscriptions provide rare insight into the maritime links, religious pluralism and cultural exchanges that connected South India and Southeast Asia during the height of Chola power. The records underline how Hindu rulers of the time patronised Buddhist institutions, reflecting a long Indian tradition of religious coexistence and support across faiths.
The PM's visit to the European nation from May 15 to 17 is his second trip to the country after his 2017 visit and comes at what officials described as an "important juncture" in India-Netherlands ties.
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