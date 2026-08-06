ETV Bharat / bharat

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Meets PM Modi, Pledges To Deepen Investment In India's Creative Ecosystem

New Delhi: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, during which both of them discussed the "immense potential" of India's media and entertainment sector.

PM Modi said India has a rich tradition of storytelling and an extraordinary pool of creative talent, which can be leveraged to strengthen the nation as a global hub for content creation. "Glad to have met Mr. Ted Sarandos. Discussed the immense potential of India's media and entertainment sector," PM said in a post on X.

Netflix India said Sarandos discussed with the Prime Minister their shared vision to take India's media and entertainment industry global. He also discussed the expanding global influence of Indian storytelling and reaffirm Netflix' long-term commitment to India's creative economy, the company said in a statement.

"Celebrating 10 years of Netflix in India! It was an honour for our Co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss their shared vision to take India's media and entertainment industry global," Netflix India wrote.

The OTT giant said it has unveiled the 'Netflix India Storytelling Initiative', an investment that will help nurture the next generation of the country's creative talent through partnerships with IICT and NFDC. "We can't wait to see what India creates next," it said.

Further, Netflix committed to deepening investment in India's creative ecosystem as part of its expansion plan, a senior official of the company said.