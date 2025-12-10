ETV Bharat / bharat

Netanyahu Calls PM Modi, Briefs On West Asia Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration of iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Jan 17, 2018. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia.

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.