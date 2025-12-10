ETV Bharat / bharat

Netanyahu Calls PM Modi, Briefs On West Asia Situation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Modi and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Netanyahu Calls PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration of iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Jan 17, 2018. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 10, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia.

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said. The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, it added.

