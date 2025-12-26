ETV Bharat / bharat

Netaji's Family Writes To President Murmu, Seeks Repatriation Of His 'Remains' From Japan To India

New Delhi: Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, appealing her to take immediate steps to bring the 'remains' of the great freedom fighter from the Renoki temple in Japan to India before his birth anniversary on January 23, 2026.

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Subhas Bose, in a video message, expressed disappointment that Netaji's mortal remains are still in a foreign country.

“We have today submitted a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu, regarding the repatriation of the mortal remains of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose from Renkoji, Japan, to India. As we approach Netaji's 129th birth anniversary on 23 January 2026, it is unfortunate that his mortal remains are still in a foreign country. We humbly appeal to the President of India that his remains be brought back to India before 23 January 2026,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family also wrote a letter to President Murmu on December 24, seeking her support for the long-standing demand to bring Netaji's remains back to India, a sentiment echoed by Indian National Army (INA) veterans and family members over the years.

"I am writing to you as a member of the family of Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to place before you a proposal for the further commemoration of their legacy for the present and future generations of India," the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media, mentioned.