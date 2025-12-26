Netaji's Family Writes To President Murmu, Seeks Repatriation Of His 'Remains' From Japan To India
In the letter, Netaji Bose's family made an earnest request to President Murmu to take "positive action" to bring his remains back to his motherland.
New Delhi: Family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, appealing her to take immediate steps to bring the 'remains' of the great freedom fighter from the Renoki temple in Japan to India before his birth anniversary on January 23, 2026.
Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Subhas Bose, in a video message, expressed disappointment that Netaji's mortal remains are still in a foreign country.
“We have today submitted a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu, regarding the repatriation of the mortal remains of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose from Renkoji, Japan, to India. As we approach Netaji's 129th birth anniversary on 23 January 2026, it is unfortunate that his mortal remains are still in a foreign country. We humbly appeal to the President of India that his remains be brought back to India before 23 January 2026,” he said.
Meanwhile, the family also wrote a letter to President Murmu on December 24, seeking her support for the long-standing demand to bring Netaji's remains back to India, a sentiment echoed by Indian National Army (INA) veterans and family members over the years.
"I am writing to you as a member of the family of Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and to place before you a proposal for the further commemoration of their legacy for the present and future generations of India," the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media, mentioned.
Netaji's daughter, Professor Anita Bose-Pfaff, along with other family members, has consistently raised the matter with the Government of India, calling for the return of Netaji's mortal remains from their current resting place.
In the letter, the family also highlighted the historic milestone of October 21, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of Netaji's establishment of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind in Singapore.
"As you know, on 21 October 2025, we celebrated eight decades of the establishment of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind by Netaji in Singapore. I understand that there is a plan to establish an INA monument in Delhi in a suitable site to honour the soldiers of the final onslaught on British imperialism, and hark back to the famous call by Netaji of Cholo Delhi," the letter further added.
The family expressed hope that this would not only honour the soldiers of the INA but also serve as a lasting tribute to the sacrifices of those who fought in the final push for independence, as encapsulated in Netaji's famous call, "Chalo Delhi".
The letter added an earnest plea to President Murmu to take "positive action" to bring Netaji's remains back to his motherland, ensuring that his legacy remains firmly entrenched in the hearts and minds of future generations of India.
"You are also aware that Netaji's remains rest in faraway Japan at the Renkoji temple in Tokyo. INA veterans through the decades, as well as Netaji's daughter, Professor Anita Bose-Pfaff and members of his family, have approached the Government of India on numerous occasions to bring back the hero's remains to his motherland. We appeal to you to take positive action in this matter," the letter read.
