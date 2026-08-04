ETV Bharat / bharat

Netaji's Grandnephew Chandra Bose Quits TMC, Says BJP And Trinamool Are 'Two Sides Of Same Coin'

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Monday resigned from the TMC, declaring himself "disillusioned" with mainstream political parties and asserting that he found "no difference" between the politics practised by the ruling BJP and the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.

The resignation comes barely four months after Bose joined the TMC ahead of this year's West Bengal Assembly elections, having earlier described his decision to join the BJP as a "mistake". It marks yet another political shift for the former BJP state vice-president, who has consistently maintained that his politics is rooted in Netaji's ideology rather than party affiliations.

Bose said he would now mentor a proposed youth-led political outfit that would be guided by the ideals of Netaji and seek to provide an alternative to what he described as the politics of polarisation and confrontation.

"I have been in the Forward Bloc, BJP and TMC. I am disillusioned with the mainstream political parties. They are all the same, just two sides of the same coin," Bose told PTI.

"My politics is based on Netaji's ideology. We want to build a new political platform based on his principles of inclusive nationalism, secularism, social justice and development. I will mentor the youth who are coming together to form a party based on Netaji’s ideals," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the TMC.

Bose's exit comes at a time when West Bengal's political landscape is witnessing a major realignment following the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections, which brought the saffron party to power in the state and ended the Trinamool Congress' uninterrupted 15-year rule.

Though never a mass electoral figure, Bose's political decisions have often attracted attention because of his lineage and his sustained efforts to invoke Netaji's ideology in contemporary politics.

His political journey has been marked by frequent shifts but a consistent emphasis on what he calls Netaji's vision of an inclusive India.