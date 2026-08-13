Netaji Comment Row: BJP MP Ananta Maharaj Stripped Of Banga Bibhushan Award
Move comes less than 24 hours after the CM directed police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks about Netaji, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award conferred upon BJP MP Ananta Maharaj following his controversial remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The Department of Information and Cultural Affairs issued a notification on August 13, withdrawing the honour with immediate effect.
Banga Bibhushan, the state's highest civilian award, was conferred upon BJP MP Nagendra Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, on February 21, 2026 in recognition of his significant contributions to society.
The notification, signed by Kaushik Basak, Special Commissioner and Director of Culture, stated that certain new circumstances and information came to the government's attention after the award was conferred. Upon reviewing these matters, the government concluded that retaining the Banga Bibhushan award for Ananta Maharaj was inconsistent with the dignity and purpose of the honour. Consequently, the decision to withdraw the award was taken after examining the relevant documents, it added.
The notification further specified that, effective immediately, Ananta Maharaj's name must be removed from official records and the list of Banga Bibhushan recipients. Additionally, he will no longer be entitled to claim any government privileges or rights associated with the award.
The incident stems from the remarks made by Ananta Maharaj at an event in Dinhata on July 19, where he questioned Netaji's role in forming Azad Hind Fauz, claiming it originated from British-Indian troops who had been handed over by Germany.
His comments triggered a strong reaction in political circles with objections being raised not only the Opposition parties and the ruling party but by various other quarters. The state felt that Netaji had been disrespected.
Taking a firm stand on the matter, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday directed police to take stringent action against those making derogatory remarks against Netaji, saying "No one is above the law". Within 24 hours, a notification was issued to withdraw Banga Bibhushan award from the BJP MP.
Administrative circles believe that by withdrawing the Banga Bibhushan following controversial remarks regarding a pivotal figure in the national history like Netaji, Nabanna state secretariat has taken a stand to uphold the award's prestige.
Attempts to contact Ananta Maharaj over phone were unsuccessful, and his comments could not be obtained.
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