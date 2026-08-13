ETV Bharat / bharat

Netaji Comment Row: BJP MP Ananta Maharaj Stripped Of Banga Bibhushan Award

Kolkata: West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew the Banga Bibhushan award conferred upon BJP MP Ananta Maharaj following his controversial remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Department of Information and Cultural Affairs issued a notification on August 13, withdrawing the honour with immediate effect.

Banga Bibhushan, the state's highest civilian award, was conferred upon BJP MP Nagendra Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, on February 21, 2026 in recognition of his significant contributions to society.

The notification, signed by Kaushik Basak, Special Commissioner and Director of Culture, stated that certain new circumstances and information came to the government's attention after the award was conferred. Upon reviewing these matters, the government concluded that retaining the Banga Bibhushan award for Ananta Maharaj was inconsistent with the dignity and purpose of the honour. Consequently, the decision to withdraw the award was taken after examining the relevant documents, it added.

The notification further specified that, effective immediately, Ananta Maharaj's name must be removed from official records and the list of Banga Bibhushan recipients. Additionally, he will no longer be entitled to claim any government privileges or rights associated with the award.