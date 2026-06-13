ETV Bharat / bharat

Nestle India Rejects Allegations Over Maggi Infestation, Says Tests Confirm Product Quality

New Delhi: FMCG major has rejected allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged presence of infestation in Maggi noodles, asserting that laboratory tests on a batch and market samples confirmed that products met all quality and food safety standards.

In a clarification submitted to stock exchanges, the company said it was made aware of the complaint through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) following concerns raised by an unverified account on social media platform X.

"We categorically reject allegations circulating in the media based on an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles," said Nestle India in response to a query from the NSE and the BSE on a media report published on June 12.

The company said it is "yet to receive" any sample from the complainant for assessment, and did not receive any response from them while the social media account remained unreachable.

"As part of standard procedure, the reference sample of the same batch was sent for testing to an independent FSSAI-notified and NABL-accredited laboratory, which found the sample to be free of any infestation," Nestle India said.