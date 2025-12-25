ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepotism That Existed In Sports Before 2014 Has Ended; Now Poor Can Rise To Top Levels: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said irregularities in team selection and sports that often happened before 2014 came to an end a decade ago, and now children from even the poorest families can rise to the top levels purely through hard work and talent. Addressing the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav', a sports and fitness festival aimed at promoting a sporting culture and leadership among the youth, PM Modi said the scale of the Mahotsav is as vast as its impact.

Through this initiative, he said, the nation is discovering thousands of talented sportspersons. "The festival is steadily emerging as a strong pillar of youth empowerment and nation-building. Another special aspect of the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' is the way it is playing a transformative role in changing societal mindsets," he said.

The prime minister said that before 2014, irregularities in team selection and sports infrastructure often took place in sports. "Today, those practices have come to an end. Even children from the poorest families can now rise to the highest levels purely through hard work and talent," he said.

PM Modi also referred to the allocation of more than Rs 3000 crore for the country's sports budget, which was less than Rs 1200 crore before 2014. He said that through a special scheme, athletes are being provided monthly financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 each.

"Today, I want to tell every athlete of the country that you are not just playing for your own victory, you are playing for the country, you are playing for the honour and dignity of the tricolour," he said.