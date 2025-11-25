Bihar Voted Against Lalu's Dynastic Politics, Got NDA's Parivarwaad. So Did They Really Vote Against Nepotism?
Get to know all 10 political legatees in Nitish's Cabinet here. Also, catch up with the continuing hullabaloo over parivarwaad in Bihar politics.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: Psephologists often try to mask their bewilderment at unexpected electoral results in Bihar by saying "Bihar is not for beginners". What many fail to notice is that this well worn-out meme/cliche is also true for other aspects of politics in the state as well.
For example, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) loudest poll pitches in the state over several consecutive terms, and especially in the recently concluded Assembly poll cycle, has been "Parivarwaad (nepotism/dynastic politics)" — the allegation that the main opposition party against the ruling BJP-led coalition — the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), symbolises everything that's wrong with Indian democracy. Because the current RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav is the son of the party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.
But as the poll dust settles, here's what 10th Nitish Kumar Cabinet of the ruling NDA — comprising JD(U), BJP, LJP(RV), HAM(S) and RLM — reveals: 10 out of the 26 newly sworn-in ministers belong to one political family or another. And there is nary a ripple in the waters of the Ganges flowing by Patna over this obvious hypocrisy. As the saying goes, "Tera kutta, Kutta. Mera kutta, Tommy (Your dog is a mongrel. My dog has an English name, Tommy)."
When JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, called "Sushasan Babu (Good Governance Gentleman)" by enamoured Biharis, took oath for the 10th time, his Cabinet included representatives from all constituent NDA partners — 14 ministers, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, from the BJP; eight from the JD(U); two from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV); and one each from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.
But here's the real kicker: Of these, 10 come from various political families, four each from the BJP and the JD(U), and one each from the HAM(S) and the RLM. Let's take a look at who these 10 leaders are, and their political inheritance.
From The BJP Stable
BJP's Samrat Chaudhary, a Deputy CM and No 2 in Nitish's Cabinet who is in charge of the Home Department, is the son of Shakuni Chaudhary, who was a founding member of the long-disbanded Samata Party, then a minister in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Cabinet, before becoming famous nationwide as a regular defector.
Bihar's new Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen is the son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha. The four-time MLA also has the additional charge of the Urban Development department.
The youngest woman in Nitish's Cabinet is Information Technology and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh of the BJP, the daughter of late Digvijay Singh, who was one of the founding members of the Samata Party. While daddy served as a Lok Sabha MP and Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, mummy Putul Singh was also a Lok Sabha member. Incidentally, Shreyasi Singh is an international shooter.
Another woman in Nitish's Cabinet is Rama Nishad, the Backward and Most Backward Classes and Welfare Minister. She is the daughter-in-law of former Union minister Captain Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad, another Bihar politician infamous as a regular defector. Incidentally, Rama's husband Ajay Nishad, a two-time BJP MP, left the party and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sushahan's Many Spawns
Nitish's Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, now a senior leader in the JD(U), began his political career in the Congress party because his father, Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary, was a Congress loyalist and minister.
Bihar's new Rural Works Minister Ashok Chaudhary, also began his political career in the Congress, because his father, Mahavir Chaudhary, too was a senior Congress leader and state minister. Although Ashok Chaudhary is a senior JD(U) leader, his daughter, Shambhavi Choudhary, is a Lok Sabha MP representing the LJP(RV).
The JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar, who has been handed the Education portfolio, was an IPS officer while his father, Chandrika Ram, was a Congress MLA and minister. His brother, too, served as an MP from Gopalganj. After leaving the police service, he joined the JD(U).
Although the new state Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs, Lesy Singh, is a senior JD(U) leader who has been elected MLA six times, she too carries political inheritance, having entered politics after her husband Bootan Singh, the then Purnia district president of the Samata Party, was assassinated.
One Family Parties
Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar Suman, the new Minister of Minor Water Resources, is the son of former Bihar CM and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi. That isn't where his family ties end — his wife Deepa Manjhi is the MLA from Imamganj, while his mother-in-law Jyoti Devi, is the MLA of Barachatti Assembly segment in Gaya.
The most talked-about "Nepo Kid" in the block is Bihar's new Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash, who is the son of RLM supremo Upendra Kushwaha. Not only did the techie not contest the recent Assembly polls — and is therefore not a member of either house — he has told media that he wasn't even aware of his inclusion in the Cabinet until the morning of the swearing-in. Perhaps that's what explains his attire at the event — casual shirt loosely hanging over a pair of blue jeans. And oh, his mother, Snehlata, is also a current RLM MLA.
Observers' Reactions
Senior journalist Kaushalendra Priyadarshi can't see anything wrong with Nitish's Cabinet — as long as the CM is unblemished. "Nitish has never promoted nepotism in politics. Not a single member of his family, not even his brothers or his unemployed son, has been fast-tracked into politics." However, he too is mystified by the number of political legatees in the new Cabinet. "What compulsion did Nitish have to give positions to those who symbolise nepotism?" he asks aloud.
He highlighted how, when it came to ticket allocation, RLM supremo Upendra Kushwaha chose his wife over another party member. "He even appointed his son, who isn't a member of either House, as the minister from his party's quota, and then haughtily defended his decision, claiming his son possessed the necessary abilities."
Another senior scribe, Sunil Pandey, was more analytical. Come elections in Bihar, and BJP leaders target Lalu Prasad's family for nepotism. Yet, four of BJP's Cabinet ministers — Samrat Chaudhary, Nitin Naveen, Shreyasi Singh, and Rama Nishad — are products of nepotism. By now, they may have had long political careers, but the reality is that they can't be separated from their nepotistic beginnings."
In a sarcastic, chatty mood, Pandey continued, "Jitan Ram Manjhi is the only Bihar politician whose entire family is connected to politics. Such an example of socialism in politics, nurtured by nepotism, is hard to find."
RJD-BJP War Of Words
Predictably, the RJD has accused the new Bihar government of promoting nepotism. Party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed, said, "All these people in the Cabinet, who are symbols of dynastic politics... are the people who also took an oath to eliminate nepotism from Bihar's politics."
Not to let any opportunity go by, BJP spokesperson Manish Pandey said opposition leaders were still unable to accept that the people of Bihar have rejected them. "It is the opposition's job to corner the government on positive issues. They deviated from their core role. By defeating them in the elections, the people of Bihar have proven that they do not accept the opposition's nepotism."
Taking aim at Lalu's family, he added, "People of Bihar have not forgotten how Rabri Devi was taken out from a kitchen and placed in the Chief Minister's seat. Tejashwi Yadav was also introduced into politics in the same way. The people of Bihar know very well what nepotism is."
