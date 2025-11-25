ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Voted Against Lalu's Dynastic Politics, Got NDA's Parivarwaad. So Did They Really Vote Against Nepotism?

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Psephologists often try to mask their bewilderment at unexpected electoral results in Bihar by saying "Bihar is not for beginners". What many fail to notice is that this well worn-out meme/cliche is also true for other aspects of politics in the state as well.

For example, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) loudest poll pitches in the state over several consecutive terms, and especially in the recently concluded Assembly poll cycle, has been "Parivarwaad (nepotism/dynastic politics)" — the allegation that the main opposition party against the ruling BJP-led coalition — the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), symbolises everything that's wrong with Indian democracy. Because the current RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav is the son of the party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

But as the poll dust settles, here's what 10th Nitish Kumar Cabinet of the ruling NDA — comprising JD(U), BJP, LJP(RV), HAM(S) and RLM — reveals: 10 out of the 26 newly sworn-in ministers belong to one political family or another. And there is nary a ripple in the waters of the Ganges flowing by Patna over this obvious hypocrisy. As the saying goes, "Tera kutta, Kutta. Mera kutta, Tommy (Your dog is a mongrel. My dog has an English name, Tommy)."

When JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, called "Sushasan Babu (Good Governance Gentleman)" by enamoured Biharis, took oath for the 10th time, his Cabinet included representatives from all constituent NDA partners — 14 ministers, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, from the BJP; eight from the JD(U); two from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV); and one each from Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.

But here's the real kicker: Of these, 10 come from various political families, four each from the BJP and the JD(U), and one each from the HAM(S) and the RLM. Let's take a look at who these 10 leaders are, and their political inheritance.

From The BJP Stable

BJP's Samrat Chaudhary, a Deputy CM and No 2 in Nitish's Cabinet who is in charge of the Home Department, is the son of Shakuni Chaudhary, who was a founding member of the long-disbanded Samata Party, then a minister in Lalu Prasad Yadav's Cabinet, before becoming famous nationwide as a regular defector.

Bihar's new Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen is the son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha. The four-time MLA also has the additional charge of the Urban Development department.

The youngest woman in Nitish's Cabinet is Information Technology and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh of the BJP, the daughter of late Digvijay Singh, who was one of the founding members of the Samata Party. While daddy served as a Lok Sabha MP and Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, mummy Putul Singh was also a Lok Sabha member. Incidentally, Shreyasi Singh is an international shooter.

Another woman in Nitish's Cabinet is Rama Nishad, the Backward and Most Backward Classes and Welfare Minister. She is the daughter-in-law of former Union minister Captain Jai Narayan Prasad Nishad, another Bihar politician infamous as a regular defector. Incidentally, Rama's husband Ajay Nishad, a two-time BJP MP, left the party and joined the Congress after being denied a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sushahan's Many Spawns

Nitish's Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, now a senior leader in the JD(U), began his political career in the Congress party because his father, Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary, was a Congress loyalist and minister.

Bihar's new Rural Works Minister Ashok Chaudhary, also began his political career in the Congress, because his father, Mahavir Chaudhary, too was a senior Congress leader and state minister. Although Ashok Chaudhary is a senior JD(U) leader, his daughter, Shambhavi Choudhary, is a Lok Sabha MP representing the LJP(RV).