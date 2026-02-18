ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepotism And Self-Aggrandizement Are Anathema To A Democratic System, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that nepotism and self-aggrandizement are anathema to a democratic system, as it cancelled the allotment of two flats by a Haryana government housing society to a member of the governing body and his subordinate.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, in a judgment delivered on February 17, said, “Nepotism and self-aggrandizement are anathema to a democratic system, more so when it happens within a society comprising members of the government service, enabling housing facilities to its members by transparent allotment.”

The bench noted that the second respondent, HUDA, Urban Estate and Town and Country Planning Employees Welfare Organisation (HEWO), is a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

The court observed that the Act provides for the establishment of societies for the promotion of literature, science, fine arts, diffusion of useful knowledge, political education and charitable purposes, as stated in its preamble.

“Obviously, HEWO is constituted for a charitable purpose, especially on the principle that charity begins at home, to benefit its own members by allotment of housing facilities. In the present case, we are concerned with the allotment of two super deluxe flats in the apartment complex built by HEWO,” it said.

The apex court set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had refused to intervene in the allotment process.

The allotments were claimed to be in accordance with the society’s rules and regulations. It was argued that the exception carved out was justified as it had been a common practice decided by the governing body in the past.