Nepotism And Self-Aggrandizement Are Anathema To A Democratic System, Says Supreme Court
The apex court set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order and ruled that the preferential allotment violated the society's bye-laws and eligibility criteria.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that nepotism and self-aggrandizement are anathema to a democratic system, as it cancelled the allotment of two flats by a Haryana government housing society to a member of the governing body and his subordinate.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran, in a judgment delivered on February 17, said, “Nepotism and self-aggrandizement are anathema to a democratic system, more so when it happens within a society comprising members of the government service, enabling housing facilities to its members by transparent allotment.”
The bench noted that the second respondent, HUDA, Urban Estate and Town and Country Planning Employees Welfare Organisation (HEWO), is a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.
The court observed that the Act provides for the establishment of societies for the promotion of literature, science, fine arts, diffusion of useful knowledge, political education and charitable purposes, as stated in its preamble.
“Obviously, HEWO is constituted for a charitable purpose, especially on the principle that charity begins at home, to benefit its own members by allotment of housing facilities. In the present case, we are concerned with the allotment of two super deluxe flats in the apartment complex built by HEWO,” it said.
The apex court set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had refused to intervene in the allotment process.
The allotments were claimed to be in accordance with the society’s rules and regulations. It was argued that the exception carved out was justified as it had been a common practice decided by the governing body in the past.
The third respondent, a governing body member, was given preference under an earlier decision, while the fourth respondent satisfied the basic pay requirement, which was the sole consideration under the governing body’s decision.
The bench, however, held that the allotments made to a governing body member and his subordinate were arbitrary, biased and in violation of the society’s eligibility criteria.
“Immediately, we should notice that such preferential allotment cannot be made, even if it be made to a governing body member who does not satisfy the eligibility criteria of membership, which would then be violative of the bye-laws of the Society,” it said.
The judgment came on a plea filed by Dinesh Kumar, a member of the HUDA, Urban Estate and Town and Country Planning Employees Welfare Organisation, challenging the allotment of two high-end super deluxe flats.
The petitioner alleged that the allottees were ineligible and accused HEWO of favouritism.
“There could have been no preferential allotment given to the governing body member who was not even satisfying the six-month deputation period in the service of HUDA. We find absolutely no reason to uphold the allotment made to the third respondent, which is a clear act of favouritism and blatant display of self-aggrandizement,” the court said.
Observing gross abuse of power and authority, the bench set aside the High Court judgment and imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on HUDA, Rs 50,000 on the third respondent and Rs 25,000 on the fourth respondent.
