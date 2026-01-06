India Seals Raxaul Border After Violence Erupts in Nepal
Motihari: The Raxaul border along the India–Nepal frontier has been completely sealed following reports of violence in Nepal, officials said on Monday. Additionally, movement has been suspended at all border points, including the Maitri Bridge, Additional personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been deployed on the Indian side.
To ensure harmony and peace in the surrounding area, security has been tightened and thorough checking of vehicles and pedestrians has been ordered. Dog squad teams have also been deployed into service. Authorities said only ambulances and essential medical services are being allowed to cross the border from India.
#Nepal | Curfew continues in #Birgunj on Tuesday after clashes between two communities over comment on #TikTok on Sunday.— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 6, 2026
Conflict between two communities over comments on TikTok took ugly form when a mosque in Kamala municipality ward no. 6 was vandalised on Sunday. In protest,… pic.twitter.com/VGD2x8D9a2
Earlier this evening, the violence was reported from Birgunj in Nepal’s Parsa district. Reportedly, clashes broke out between two communities. Nepal Police have deployed additional forces and imposed restrictions to restore normalcy and has been patrolling in border areas adjoining Bihar.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation. “Our borders are secure and the SSB remains on alert. Indian citizens are advised to stay cautious,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Meanwhile, the border closure has impacted cross-border trade, as local traders in Raxaul are reporting losses as the daily movement of goods has come to a halt. Officials said the situation is under watch and further decisions will be taken based on developments in Nepal.
Raxaul–Birgunj border significance
India and Nepal share close social and cultural ties, often described as “roti-beti” relations. Raxaul in India and Birgunj in Nepal lie very close to each other and make a key border crossing. The distance from Patna to the Raxaul–Birgunj border is around 210 km, while Birgunj is about 130–140 km from Kathmandu.
