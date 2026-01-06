ETV Bharat / bharat

India Seals Raxaul Border After Violence Erupts in Nepal

Motihari: The Raxaul border along the India–Nepal frontier has been completely sealed following reports of violence in Nepal, officials said on Monday. Additionally, movement has been suspended at all border points, including the Maitri Bridge, Additional personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been deployed on the Indian side.

To ensure harmony and peace in the surrounding area, security has been tightened and thorough checking of vehicles and pedestrians has been ordered. Dog squad teams have also been deployed into service. Authorities said only ambulances and essential medical services are being allowed to cross the border from India.

Earlier this evening, the violence was reported from Birgunj in Nepal’s Parsa district. Reportedly, clashes broke out between two communities. Nepal Police have deployed additional forces and imposed restrictions to restore normalcy and has been patrolling in border areas adjoining Bihar.