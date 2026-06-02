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Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party Chief Meets BJP President Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin meets Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane under the 'Know BJP' initiative at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 02, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP national president Nitin Nabin here on Tuesday. The delegation of Nepal's ruling party, comprising its senior leaders, was accorded a grand welcome at the BJP headquarters on its arrival.

"Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the close and historic ties between India and Nepal, rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds and strong people-to-people relations," BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a statement.

The RSP delegation, led by Lamichhane, is on a visit to India following an invitation by BJP chief Nabin. It arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. Nabin underlined that such interactions help strengthen "democratic dialogue and deepen party-to-party engagement" between the BJP and the RSP, he added.

Chauthaiwale further said that Nabin shared insights into the BJP's journey, ideology, organisational structure and its people-centric approach to political engagement. The BJP president explained the party's organisational model from the national level to the booth level and highlighted the importance of BJP karyakartas in maintaining a direct and continuous connect with people at the grassroots, he said.

"During the interaction, the RSP delegation was keen to know BJP's membership process, candidate selection system and the party's mechanism for identifying and connecting with grassroots workers," Chauthaiwale said. "Responding to their queries, Nabin explained how BJP's organisational strength is built through continuous public outreach, booth-level engagement and participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process," he added.