Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party Chief Meets BJP President Nitin Nabin
BJP foreign affairs department in-charge on Sunday said a delegation of Nepal's RSP will visit India from June 1 onwards on an invitation from Nabin.
By PTI
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP national president Nitin Nabin here on Tuesday. The delegation of Nepal's ruling party, comprising its senior leaders, was accorded a grand welcome at the BJP headquarters on its arrival.
"Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the close and historic ties between India and Nepal, rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds and strong people-to-people relations," BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a statement.
The RSP delegation, led by Lamichhane, is on a visit to India following an invitation by BJP chief Nabin. It arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon. Nabin underlined that such interactions help strengthen "democratic dialogue and deepen party-to-party engagement" between the BJP and the RSP, he added.
Chauthaiwale further said that Nabin shared insights into the BJP's journey, ideology, organisational structure and its people-centric approach to political engagement. The BJP president explained the party's organisational model from the national level to the booth level and highlighted the importance of BJP karyakartas in maintaining a direct and continuous connect with people at the grassroots, he said.
"During the interaction, the RSP delegation was keen to know BJP's membership process, candidate selection system and the party's mechanism for identifying and connecting with grassroots workers," Chauthaiwale said. "Responding to their queries, Nabin explained how BJP's organisational strength is built through continuous public outreach, booth-level engagement and participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process," he added.
Chauthaiwale said Nabin also highlighted the development-oriented governance model under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He said that development, service, good governance and welfare delivery have remained central to BJP's public outreach and governance approach," the party's foreign affairs department in-charge said.
Both leaders also discussed the growing role and potential of Gen Z in politics, particularly in shaping democratic participation, public discourse and future leadership, Chauthaiwale added. The RSP delegation, led by Lamichhane, came on a visit to India following an invitation by BJP chief Nabin. It arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.
"Rabi Lamichhane, president of Nepal's RSP party, met with the BJP national president Nitin Nabin today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi," the BJP said in a post on X, sharing video footage of the meeting. In a statement on Sunday, Chauthaiwale said that a delegation of Nepal's RSP, led by its chairman Lamichhane, will visit India from June 1 onwards on an invitation from Nabin.
"The visit seeks to initiate party-to-party engagement between the RSP and the BJP, and provide an opportunity for exchange of views on organisational practices, democratic processes and people-centric political outreach," Chauthaiwale said.
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