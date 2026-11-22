ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal PM Balen Shah Begins First Bilateral Visit To India; Energy, Connectivity On Agenda

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah embarked on a two-day visit to India on Sunday, with discussions on energy and economic cooperation, cross-border connectivity and infrastructure development expected to figure prominently during his meetings with the country's top leadership.

This is Shah's first official bilateral foreign visit since taking office in March. He travelled to the US in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The 36-year-old leader, popularly known as 'Balen', is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is travelling on a regular commercial flight operated by Nepal Airlines.

Shah is leading a 34-member delegation that includes his Chief Advisor Kumar Byanjankar, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal. A separate business delegation is also visiting India along with the prime minister's delegation.

During the visit, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also pay a courtesy call on the Nepalese prime minister, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai had said ahead of the visit.

The discussions are expected to cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on expansion of connectivity between the two countries, expanding economic cooperation in trade, transit, energy and investment, besides developing infrastructure.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides will also discuss the inauguration of various energy cooperation projects and the laying of foundation stones for new projects.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, space, disaster management and human resource development are also expected to be exchanged during the visit, the ministry said.

Shah is also scheduled to address a Nepal-India Business Forum and interact with Indian business leaders as part of efforts to attract greater investment to the Himalayan nation.

Energy cooperation and cross-border connectivity have emerged as key pillars of India-Nepal relations. The two neighbours have been expanding electricity trade, with Nepal exporting surplus hydropower to India and exploring greater access to the Indian power market.