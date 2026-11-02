ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Jailbreak, Suspected Bomb Blast Near Jogbani Border In Bihar Put Indian Security Agencies On Alert

Motihari: Two sensitive incidents in Nepal, including the escape of eight prisoners from a district jail through an underground tunnel and a suspected bomb blast near the Jogbani border in Bihar’s Araria district, have put Indian security agencies on high alert. Security surveillance has been intensified along the India-Nepal border, with special monitoring in the adjoining areas.

The incident has raised concerns among Indian security agencies, particularly because of the open border between the two countries, which could potentially be used by the escaped prisoners to enter Indian territory and evade arrest. Eight inmates escaped from the district jail in Dunai, the headquarters of Nepal’s Dolpa district, after digging a tunnel measuring nearly 4 metres and 63 centimetres from the floor of their barracks.

Security agencies fear that the fugitives may attempt to enter Bihar’s East Champaran, West Champaran or Araria districts to avoid arrest. In view of the situation, security personnel have been deployed in Motihari and other border areas, while surveillance has been stepped up.

Raxaul Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Kumar Anand said security arrangements along the border had been strengthened and personnel were keeping a close watch on movements in the area.

"Security agencies are on alert in the border areas following the suspected explosion near the Jogbani border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police are continuously monitoring the India-Nepal border. Any information about suspicious activity will be acted upon immediately. Security has been strengthened, and personnel have been deployed. People entering and leaving the border areas are being checked. However, the border has not been sealed,” Anand said.

Following the escape, the Dolpa District Police Office launched an investigation. A police team led by DSP Anil Raj Giri reached the jail and began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Giri said preliminary information suggested that the prisoners had escaped by digging a tunnel inside the jail. Police are investigating how the tunnel was constructed, how long the process took, and why the jail administration failed to detect it.

"Of the eight escaped prisoners, five had been convicted in serious rape cases, while the remaining three were inmates involved in theft cases,” Giri said. Indian intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the fugitives do not cross into Bihar.

Suspected blast near Jogbani border