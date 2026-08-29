ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: Tharoor Writes To Jaishankar, Calls For NDRF Contingent, Deployment Of IAF Choppers

Houses partially buried in debris following flash floods along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot district, Nepal ( IANS )

New Delhi: With several Indians still missing in the Nepal flash floods, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday asked the Modi government for a full NDRF contingent and heavy-lift helicopters for rescue operations.

In his letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tharoor urged the government to pull out all stops to rescue the stranded or those who may still be alive beneath the debris.

On Wednesday, an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal.

"Every hour that passes narrows the ground on which hope can still stand," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"I am writing to you regarding the Indian nationals who remain missing following the flash floods that struck Nepal on 26 August. India's response has been swift and substantial. The Prime Minister's early outreach to Kathmandu, the four tranches of relief material, the eleven-member team of doctors, paramedics and tunnel rescue experts, and the control room and Embassy helplines have all made a difference," Tharoor said.

India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveem Srivastava and his team have worked round-the-clock, he noted.

"The return of the group from Tibet, whom you personally received at the airport, gave many families their first moment of hope in three days. The rescue of the Indian workers at Trishuli- 1 was a genuine triumph," he said.

"Families have noticed all of this. Several have asked me to convey their gratitude to you personally, and I am glad to do so.

"It is precisely because of this that I feel compelled to urge that our efforts now be matched to the scale and urgency of what has happened," he said.

According to the ministry's briefing, 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable, including many of Indian origin, Tharoor pointed out.

"Hundreds more remain stranded on the Chinese side. Many were pilgrims on their way to Kailash Mansarovar, a journey some had waited their whole lives to undertake. Ground reports suggest that entire stretches along the Tibet-Nepal border and in other badly affected areas, including Timure and Rasuwagadhi, have still not been reached by any search party," he said, noting that there may still be people alive beneath that debris.