ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: SSB Alerts Border Formations; Deploys 18 Relief Teams

Visuals from Nepal's Rasuwa following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border following massive flash floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday. They said 18 teams from the force, including seven on standby, have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations in the border areas.

The SSB alert comes amid forecasts of increased flows in the Koshi and Narayani river basins along with the possibility of flash floods in smaller rivers across Nepal, officials said.