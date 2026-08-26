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Nepal Floods: SSB Alerts Border Formations; Deploys 18 Relief Teams

The officials said vulnerable districts along the Ghaghara/Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also being monitored by the paramilitary force

Nepal Floods
Visuals from Nepal's Rasuwa following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km India-Nepal international border following massive flash floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday. They said 18 teams from the force, including seven on standby, have been deployed to launch relief and rescue operations in the border areas.

The SSB alert comes amid forecasts of increased flows in the Koshi and Narayani river basins along with the possibility of flash floods in smaller rivers across Nepal, officials said.

Vulnerable districts along the Ghaghara/Karnali and Mahakali river systems in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also being monitored by the paramilitary force, they said.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure.

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TAGGED:

SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL
INDIA NEPAL BORDER
NEPAL FLOOD SSB ALERT
NEPAL FLOOD NEWS
NEPAL FLOODS

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