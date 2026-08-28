ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flash Floods: 4 Bodies Recovered From River In UP's Maharajganj

A swollen river flows through a flood-affected area in the aftermath of the flash floods, in Dhading, Nepal, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 ( PTI )

Maharajganj: Four bodies were recovered from a river in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district after they apparently drifted into Indian territory from Nepal amid the ongoing flood situation, officials said on Friday.

The bodies were found in a severely decomposed state and have not yet been identified; they are currently being held at the mortuary of the Maharajganj district hospital.

Authorities are in contact with the Nepal administration to ascertain their identities and check whether they could be among those reported missing after the floods and landslides.

District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said, "Four bodies have so far been recovered and kept in the mortuary. We are in contact with the Nepal administration regarding the matter." He noted that the flood threat has subsided as the water flow in the river has decreased, and added, "The situation in the area is normal at present."

Officials said efforts were underway to identify the deceased and ascertain whether they were among those missing in Nepal following the devastating floods.