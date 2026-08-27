ETV Bharat / bharat

'It Looks Bad': Sadhguru Breaks Down, Speaks About Missing Pilgrims After Nepal Floods

Kathmandu: Sadhguru struggled to hold back his tears as he spoke. It was not merely an announcement about pilgrims missing after the Nepal floods, but a message delivered in visible grief. His voice trembled, while loud, anguished cries in the background - apparently those of Isha Foundation members -deepened the overwhelming sense of loss.

Only a week earlier, Sadhguru and his fellow pilgrims had stood inside the immigration building at Gyirong near the Tibet-Nepal border. Now, he said, that building had been washed away. A full group of pilgrims returning from the sacred Kailash Mansarovar journey remained unaccounted for.

“With a profound sense of pain and regret,” Sadhguru began, before speaking about the flash flood that struck the region between Tibet and Nepal.

One of the Isha Foundation’s pilgrimage groups, identified as the S3 group, was returning from Kailash when the disaster occurred. Recalling meeting the members at Saga and seeing them again while he was travelling towards Kailash and they were making their return journey, Sadhguru said the group had 80 members, 34 men and 46 women, from several countries. They included 22 people from the United States, 12 from Canada, 11 from Australia and nine from the United Kingdom.

Four were from Germany, while France and Nepal had three pilgrims each. There were two each from the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and Spain, and one each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Portugal, Russia and South Africa.

Three volunteers and a doctor associated with the pilgrimage were also staying in nearby hotels, Sadhguru said on Wednesday.

As he shared the details, the grief on his face was difficult to miss. The sound of cries in the background added to the sorrow of the address, reflecting the fear and helplessness that had gripped the wider Isha community.

Sadhguru said he had left in the morning to reach the disaster site himself but could not proceed because roads were blocked, telephone connections had snapped and all communication with the affected area had been cut.