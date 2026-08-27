'It Looks Bad': Sadhguru Breaks Down, Speaks About Missing Pilgrims After Nepal Floods
A tearful Sadhguru addressed the disappearance of 80 Kailash pilgrims after Nepal floods, as anguished cries accompanied his account of destruction and silence.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Kathmandu: Sadhguru struggled to hold back his tears as he spoke. It was not merely an announcement about pilgrims missing after the Nepal floods, but a message delivered in visible grief. His voice trembled, while loud, anguished cries in the background - apparently those of Isha Foundation members -deepened the overwhelming sense of loss.
Only a week earlier, Sadhguru and his fellow pilgrims had stood inside the immigration building at Gyirong near the Tibet-Nepal border. Now, he said, that building had been washed away. A full group of pilgrims returning from the sacred Kailash Mansarovar journey remained unaccounted for.
“With a profound sense of pain and regret,” Sadhguru began, before speaking about the flash flood that struck the region between Tibet and Nepal.
August 27, 2026
One of the Isha Foundation’s pilgrimage groups, identified as the S3 group, was returning from Kailash when the disaster occurred. Recalling meeting the members at Saga and seeing them again while he was travelling towards Kailash and they were making their return journey, Sadhguru said the group had 80 members, 34 men and 46 women, from several countries. They included 22 people from the United States, 12 from Canada, 11 from Australia and nine from the United Kingdom.
Four were from Germany, while France and Nepal had three pilgrims each. There were two each from the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and Spain, and one each from Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Philippines, Portugal, Russia and South Africa.
Three volunteers and a doctor associated with the pilgrimage were also staying in nearby hotels, Sadhguru said on Wednesday.
As he shared the details, the grief on his face was difficult to miss. The sound of cries in the background added to the sorrow of the address, reflecting the fear and helplessness that had gripped the wider Isha community.
Sadhguru said he had left in the morning to reach the disaster site himself but could not proceed because roads were blocked, telephone connections had snapped and all communication with the affected area had been cut.
The Isha Foundation, he said, had received no official information about the condition or whereabouts of the missing group at the time of his address.
Sadhguru said he had used the same immigration building just a week ago. That building was now gone, and part of the town had also been swept away.
“Looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad,” he said, weeping and wiping tears as he struggled to describe what may have happened.
His concern extended beyond the pilgrims. Sadhguru also spoke about the Nepali guides who had accompanied the Isha groups during the Kailash journey. Their families lived in the flood-affected region, but there was no information about how many of them were safe.
He said reports from the Nepal side suggested that hundreds of people were missing. No official information was available from the Tibet side at the time. He feared that the total number of people affected across the region could be far higher.
“This is a terrible and an extraordinary event,” Sadhguru said informing that his team was in contact with the authorities and the Indian embassies in Nepal and China. They were seeking permission to send people to the affected area and help with the rescue efforts.
"We are doing everything possible, seeking permission from the Indian embassy and Chinese embassy in India to see if they can permit me and a group of people to be there and see what we can do after a long wait. It is already nearly 12 hours and half an hour ago we have send messages to all the families..." Sadhguru said before breaking down again.
The address ended without an answer to the question troubling families in several countries. The pilgrims’ names and nationalities were known, but there was still no word about their whereabouts.
The report is based entirely on Sadhguru’s video address of August 26, 2026.
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