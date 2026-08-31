Nepal Floods: Prithvi Highway Collapse Puts LPG, Petrol-Diesel Supply From India At Risk; Govt Plans Alternative Routes
A portion of Prithvi Highway near Krishnabhir in Nepal's Dhading district collapsed on Sunday, completely disrupting vehicular movement between Mugling and Kathmandu, reports Rohit Raj.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Motihari: The collapse of a portion of Nepal's crucial Prithvi Highway has disrupted the main route to Kathmandu, raising concerns over the supply of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel coming from India and prompting the Nepal government to plan alternative routes.
As per official sources, around 20-metre stretch of Prithvi Highway near Krishnabhir in Nepal's Dhading district collapsed on Sunday, bringing vehicular movement between Mugling and Kathmandu to a grinding halt.
Following the glacier burst in the Nepal-Tibet border region on August 26, heavy rainfall, rising river levels and strong erosion have caused widespread destruction. This has affected not just Nepal roads but the major routes leading to Kathmandu as well.
The concerned highway is a crucial link for India-Nepal trade and transportation, connecting Kathmandu with India through Birgunj, Hetauda, Narayanghat and Mugling. A significant quantity of Liquified Petroleum Gas, petrol, diesel and other essential goods entering Nepal from India is transported through this route, officials said.
With the highway damaged, concerns have grown over a possible fuel and cooking gas shortage in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, which could affect people's daily needs.
In view of the situation, the Nepal government has started working on alternative arrangements to keep essential supplies moving. A joint team from different ministries visited the affected area to assess the situation, following which officials were directed to ensure that the supply of essential commodities is not disrupted.
Nepal's Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Gauri Kumari said LPG would be unloaded from bullet tankers at a gas bottling plant located before Krishnabhir. It would then be filled into cylinders and transported to Kathmandu and other areas where it is needed. The government is also coordinating with administrations in the Terai districts.
"At present, the country is going through a disastrous situation and the government's entire focus is on providing essential facilities to ordinary people. Tankers carrying cooking gas and petroleum products coming to Nepal from India travel through the Prithvi Highway. After the road was damaged, alternative arrangements are now being made," Gauri Kumari said.
Alternative routes are also being planned for petrol and diesel tankers heading to Kathmandu, Kumari said, adding that the government has issued necessary directions to officials.
"The highway's damage has also increased pressure on India-Nepal trade and transportation. Restoring the road and making it safe for traffic is now a major challenge, particularly as bad weather and rising river levels continue.," the minister added.
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