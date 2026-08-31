ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: Prithvi Highway Collapse Puts LPG, Petrol-Diesel Supply From India At Risk; Govt Plans Alternative Routes

Motihari: The collapse of a portion of Nepal's crucial Prithvi Highway has disrupted the main route to Kathmandu, raising concerns over the supply of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel coming from India and prompting the Nepal government to plan alternative routes.

As per official sources, around 20-metre stretch of Prithvi Highway near Krishnabhir in Nepal's Dhading district collapsed on Sunday, bringing vehicular movement between Mugling and Kathmandu to a grinding halt.

Following the glacier burst in the Nepal-Tibet border region on August 26, heavy rainfall, rising river levels and strong erosion have caused widespread destruction. This has affected not just Nepal roads but the major routes leading to Kathmandu as well.

Prithvi Highway collapses following Nepal flash floods; fuel supply from India hit (ETV Bharat)

The concerned highway is a crucial link for India-Nepal trade and transportation, connecting Kathmandu with India through Birgunj, Hetauda, Narayanghat and Mugling. A significant quantity of Liquified Petroleum Gas, petrol, diesel and other essential goods entering Nepal from India is transported through this route, officials said.

With the highway damaged, concerns have grown over a possible fuel and cooking gas shortage in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, which could affect people's daily needs.