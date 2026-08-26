ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM Balendra Shah; Assures Humanitarian And Relief Assistance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods there and told him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

Modi also said that people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.