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Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM Balendra Shah; Assures Humanitarian And Relief Assistance

During the conversation Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to floods and assured relief assistance to Nepal

Nepal floods
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST

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Updated : August 26, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods there and told him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

Modi also said that people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time."

The prime minister also said that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. "Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said.

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Last Updated : August 26, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

TAGGED:

MODI SPEAKS TO BALENDRA SHAH
INDIA NEPAL
NEPAL FLOOD RELIEF
NEPAL FLOODS

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