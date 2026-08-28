ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: MEA Confirms Third Relief Flight Deployment, 96 Indians Safely Crossed Into Nepal

As many as 21 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi from Kathmandu, and 63 Indians working in the Trishuli-I hydropower project have been evacuated, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at a press briefing.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the third relief flight to Nepal by India will be carried out today.

According to MEA, 96 Indians who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land route, and 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side are safe.

"As far as the number of people whom we are not able to contact or who are missing, the figure at this point in time is 320. But please do keep in mind that we are in a dynamic situation, so figures keep going up and down. Also, we have to reconcile several lists that we are dealing with. There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remain uncontactable," added Jaiswal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received the 21 Tamils upon their arrival to the national capital. In a post on X, Jaishankar, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, said, "Received a group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods in Nepal. Was moved to hear their experience firsthand. Thank the @NepaliArmyHQ and Government for this rescue effort. Appreciate @IndiaInNepal’s facilitation of their smooth return to India."