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India Sending Assistance To Flood-Hit Nepal

The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal

Nepal floods
A residential area devastated by mud-laden floodwaters following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes after massive flash floods swept through northern districts in the neighbouring country on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.

The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing four people, leaving 400 others missing and causing extensive devastation in settlements along the river including to a dozen hydropower projects.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 people missing in Rasuwa district, officials said.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

Also Read

  1. Nepal Floods | PM Modi Speaks To Balendra Shah; Assures Humanitarian And Relief Assistance
  2. Nepal Flash Floods: 105 Indians Among 384 Tourists Missing In Affected Areas

TAGGED:

INDIA NEPAL
INDIA NEPAL RELIEF
NEPAL DISASTER RELIEF
NEPAL FLOODS

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