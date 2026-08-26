ETV Bharat / bharat

India Sending Assistance To Flood-Hit Nepal

A residential area devastated by mud-laden floodwaters following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is sending relief material to Nepal on Indian Air Force planes after massive flash floods swept through northern districts in the neighbouring country on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They said a consignment of emergency assistance, including medicines and rations, will be sent to the neighbouring country as part of the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative of the government.

The government is also planning to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers to initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected areas of Nepal, they said.