ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods: 275 Indian Nations Remain Missing, Says MEA

New Delhi: Two hundred seventy-five Indians remained missing while 166 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. It said that 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods hit the country on August 26.

The death toll from the floods has risen to at least 1,295 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities. While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

"As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing. "We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard. So far, 166 Indian nationals have been rescued and 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China," he said.

"As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," Jaiswal noted. The MEA spokesperson said India will continue to assist Nepal as per the requirements of the government in that country.

"We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal," he said. Jaiswal said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft to Nepal till now.