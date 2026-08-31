Nepal Floods | Family In Sitapur Is On Tenterhooks As 3 Members Who Were Working At Hydro Power Plant Missing
The family has written to various authorities to help them trace the trio, reports Rohit Bajpai Manu
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Sitapur: There is an environment of gloom in the residence of a family in Thanagaon from Sitapur district, as three members are still reported to be missing in the recent flood tragedy in Nepal. Singh family members told ETV Bharat that the trio were working at the hydropower project near the Trishul River, and they last communicated with the family members on August 25.
The family is distressed, and at the same time hopeful, since, according to the information, Rishipal Singh, son of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Ghumani Mazra Ghewda of Thangaon area, along with his uncle Papinder Singh, son of Darbar Singh and his brother-in-law Shamsher Singh, a resident of Pihani, have been declared as 'missing'. There is relief at the same time, since their names do not feature in the list of 'dead' that was issued by the embassy of India in Nepal.
These three had been working at a hydro project in Ruswa district in Nepal for nearly three years now.
Harjinder said, "They have been working in Nepal for nearly three years. They have been missing since the time the floods engulfed the area near the hydropower project. We have not received any information as yet regarding their well-being. We have been repeatedly asking the government to get details on our three family members."
According to the relatives, the last time the trio spoke to their families was on August 25, a day before the flood. "At that time, Shamsher had described the situation there as normal. After this, their cell phones were switched off," added Harjinder.
No contact is worrisome
Family members have been trying to voice their concerns and register their complaints at the local level, with their state officials and even at the national level, since they learned the three men have gone 'missing'. A few family members rushed to Kathmandu to get more details of their loved ones and help trace their relatives.
Family members in Thanagaon have appealed to the district administration and public representatives to push the Nepalese authorities to search for their loved ones.
Politicians assure help
Gyan Tiwari, the legislator, went and met the family after he received the news. He assured the family and asked the District Magistrate to intervene in order to help the Singh family members. Former Samajwadi Party legislator Mahendra Singh Zeen Babu went and met the family, promising them 'all possible help'. The former MLA assured the family, saying he would take up the issue seriously with the former Chief Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav.
Meanwhile, the family has written to the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. "We have written to the Indian Embassy in Nepal, to the district officials, even to the Chief Minister, but we haven't received any information or replies from anybody as yet," said Harjinder.
Gram Panchayat hopeful
The Gram Panchayat president, Brahma Prakash Tripathi, said that efforts are being taken to trace the family members, and they are hopeful since there is a likelihood of the three Indians going higher up the mountains like the other workers who are reported to have gone for their safety.
"The reports we have are that Shamsher was working underground, and his brother-in-law went down to inform him just when they were given a notice to escape within five minutes. They were not given more than five minutes, after which the waters engulfed this entire area. We have been told that some of the other workers had rushed to climb up the mountain for their safety, and we are hoping these three also would have climbed up, and maybe we will hear some good news soon," said Tripathi.
Tripathi said they are hoping to hear some positive update from the relatives who have gone to Kathmandu and are coordinating with the rescue teams.
Read More