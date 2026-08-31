ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Floods | Family In Sitapur Is On Tenterhooks As 3 Members Who Were Working At Hydro Power Plant Missing

A family in Sitapur is on tenterhooks as three members who were working at the hydro power plant in Nepal are still missing ( ETV Bharat )

Sitapur: There is an environment of gloom in the residence of a family in Thanagaon from Sitapur district, as three members are still reported to be missing in the recent flood tragedy in Nepal. Singh family members told ETV Bharat that the trio were working at the hydropower project near the Trishul River, and they last communicated with the family members on August 25.

The family is distressed, and at the same time hopeful, since, according to the information, Rishipal Singh, son of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Ghumani Mazra Ghewda of Thangaon area, along with his uncle Papinder Singh, son of Darbar Singh and his brother-in-law Shamsher Singh, a resident of Pihani, have been declared as 'missing'. There is relief at the same time, since their names do not feature in the list of 'dead' that was issued by the embassy of India in Nepal.

Papinder Singh son of Darbar Singh, along with his nephew Rishipal Singh son of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Ghumani Mazra Ghewda of Thangaon area and nephew-in-law Shamsher Singh, a resident of Pihani have been declared as 'missing' (ETV Bharat)

These three had been working at a hydro project in Ruswa district in Nepal for nearly three years now.

Harjinder said, "They have been working in Nepal for nearly three years. They have been missing since the time the floods engulfed the area near the hydropower project. We have not received any information as yet regarding their well-being. We have been repeatedly asking the government to get details on our three family members."

According to the relatives, the last time the trio spoke to their families was on August 25, a day before the flood. "At that time, Shamsher had described the situation there as normal. After this, their cell phones were switched off," added Harjinder.

No contact is worrisome

Family members have been trying to voice their concerns and register their complaints at the local level, with their state officials and even at the national level, since they learned the three men have gone 'missing'. A few family members rushed to Kathmandu to get more details of their loved ones and help trace their relatives.