ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flood: Padma Shri Awardee Shankar Cancelled Kailash Pilgrimage At Son's Insistence Days Before Disaster

Thiruvananthapuram: For architect and Padma Shri awardee G Shankar, the devastating flash floods and glacial avalanche that struck the Nepal-Tibet border have turned a cancelled pilgrimage into a deeply unsettling wait for news.

Shankar was scheduled to undertake the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage with the Mohanji Foundation, travelling along the same Himalayan route now devastated by the disaster.

His itinerary took him to Kathmandu on August 22, followed by three days at Manasarovar and a stay at Saga to acclimatise to the high-altitude climate before proceeding to Darchen.

But he never made the journey.

In a Facebook post written amid the unfolding tragedy, Shankar said his son had strongly insisted that he and his wife should not travel.

The couple ultimately cancelled their trip on August 21, just days before the disaster struck the route.

"There were 145 people in our group. Even after getting all the visas, I ultimately did not go," Shankar wrote.

"Finally, my son insisted that my wife and I should not go." What makes the situation particularly distressing for him is that this landscape is not unfamiliar.

Shankar said he has worked with agencies in Nepal and is well acquainted with the country's topography.

He was therefore aware of the challenges posed by the Himalayan terrain and the vulnerability of routes running through its narrow valleys.

Now, people he knows are travelling through the region, and he is anxiously waiting for news.

Shankar said about 100 members of the group were foreigners.