Kharge Urged Centre To Trace Indians Missing After Floods In Nepal
Kharge expressed shock over Nepal's flash floods, urged the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.
By PTI
Published : August 26, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the government to trace Indians who have gone missing following devastating floods in Nepal and provide assistance to their families.
At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday.
In a post on X, Kharge expressed shock over the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal and urged the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.
Deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 26, 2026
We are deeply concerned about reports of over 100 Indians who remain…
"Deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief.
"We are deeply concerned about reports of over 100 Indians who remain missing. I urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to trace them, ensure their safety and provide all possible assistance to their families," the Congress chief said in his post.
India must also extend every possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal in this difficult hour, he added.
"The Indian National Congress stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and prays for the safety of all those affected," he said.
Sources in the government said border force SSB has alerted all its formations along the 1,751-km international border with Nepal and has deployed 18 teams to undertake rescue and relief operations along the border areas. Most of the Indians who are missing after the floods were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.
The sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.
According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods. These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from the USA, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.
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