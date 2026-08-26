ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Urged Centre To Trace Indians Missing After Floods In Nepal

Rescue operation underway after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Rasuwa, Nepal, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the government to trace Indians who have gone missing following devastating floods in Nepal and provide assistance to their families.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed shock over the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal and urged the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief.

"We are deeply concerned about reports of over 100 Indians who remain missing. I urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to trace them, ensure their safety and provide all possible assistance to their families," the Congress chief said in his post.