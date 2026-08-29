ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flash Floods Signal Looming Glacial Risks For Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Devastating floods along the Nepal-China border have once again exposed the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, where a single glacial collapse can rapidly trigger a catastrophic chain of landslides, rockfalls and downstream torrents.

By the time these torrents reach nearby settlements, they may no longer resemble conventional floods. The possibility matters in Jammu Kashmir, where steep peaks, high-altitude glacial lakes and unstable slopes directly intersect with expanding communities, highways, hydropower projects and vital pilgrimage routes.

The August 26 disaster in Nepal appears to have begun when part of a glacier broke away near Langtang Lirung, sending ice and rock into a mountain valley and triggering a fast-moving debris flow. Satellite imagery and preliminary assessments indicate that the resulting torrent swept through river channels, carrying water, ice, rock and sediment downstream and destroying homes and infrastructure. Investigations into the exact sequence and contribution of different processes are continuing.

Tourists enjoy in Sonmarg near Thajiwas glacier (File/ETV Bharat)

The event is a reminder that a disaster in a high-altitude catchment does not necessarily remain confined to the mountains. A slope failure, glacier collapse or intense rainfall event can rapidly gather water and sediment as it moves downstream, turning into a destructive flood or debris flow many kilometres from where it began.

Scientists say Jammu and Kashmir has many of the physical conditions that can produce similar cascading hazards, although that does not mean the Nepal disaster will be repeated here.

“Disasters will occur in the Himalayas because it is a multi-hazard region. The important thing is how we adapt to these risks,” said Riyaz Ahmad Mir, a scientist at the National Institute of Hydrology-Western Himalaya Regional Centre (NIH-WHRC) in Jammu.

"Countries such as Japan have demonstrated how communities can learn to live with natural hazards through planning and preparedness," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has extensive glaciers, high-altitude lakes, permafrost, rock glaciers and steep mountain terrain. Settlements, roads, hydropower projects, tourist destinations and pilgrimage routes are often located along rivers, below steep slopes or inside narrow valleys where floodwaters and debris can travel quickly.

Irfan Rashid, an assistant professor and head of the Department of Geoinformatics at the University of Kashmir, said Himalayan hazards should not be considered separately because changes in one component of the mountain system can influence others.

The most recent research provides a clearer picture of how much the high-altitude environment of the Kashmir Himalaya has already changed.

Glacier retreat by itself does not mean that a flood is imminent. It does, however, change the physical environment in which glacial lakes, ice masses, rock glaciers and mountain slopes evolve. The danger comes when these components interact.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

A rock or ice avalanche can enter a glacial lake and displace water. A weakened moraine dam can then fail, sending a sudden surge downstream. As the flow moves through a steep valley, it can pick up boulders, trees, ice and sediment and develop into a debris flow.

An event that begins high in the mountains can therefore become destructive many kilometres downstream.

This is why scientists say monitoring glaciers alone is not sufficient. Glacial lakes, moraine dams, glacier fronts, rock glaciers, permafrost and unstable slopes also need to be monitored.

Mir said the Nepal disaster appeared to involve a combination of geological, cryospheric, hydrological, geomorphological and climatic processes rather than being viewed simply as a flood.

“What we saw in Nepal appeared like a violent disaster involving huge amounts of sediment, ice and rock in a region that is already highly tectonically active,” he said.