ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flash Flood Tragedy Puts Himalayan GLOF Preparedness Under Spotlight

New Delhi: The devastating flash floods that swept through parts of Nepal and the China-Nepal border region last week have brought renewed focus on the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to glacial and avalanche-related disasters, prompting New Delhi to step up its review of preparedness in India’s Himalayan states and Jammu & Kashmir.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to assess preparedness against Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches, with the risks particularly acute during periods of intense rainfall, rapid snowmelt and glacier instability.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and State Disaster Management Authorities of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Central Water Commission (CWC), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE).

The review assumes significance following the August 26 flash flood disaster in Nepal, when a sudden surge of water entered the Bhote Koshi River after an upstream ice-rock avalanche and temporary river blockage near the Nepal-China border. The disaster devastated settlements and infrastructure across Nepal’s Himalayan valleys. Nepal’s disaster authorities have reported more than 1,100 deaths and thousands missing, while large-scale rescue operations continue.

The Nepal disaster has also highlighted the challenge of providing timely warnings in remote mountain terrain. Reports indicate that Nepal’s disaster alert was issued after the glacier-related event had already occurred.

Against this backdrop, the Centre’s meeting focused on strengthening continuous monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identification of high-risk locations and flood-flow paths, early warning systems, last-mile dissemination of alerts and evacuation preparedness.

The States and Union Territories outlined measures being undertaken to monitor vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, strengthen warning mechanisms and improve community preparedness.