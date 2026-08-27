ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flash Flood Aftermath: Families Send SOS To Govt As MEA Says 288 Indians Missing

An aerial view of the devastatation caused by the flash flood in Nepal ( IANS )

Ranchi: As the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that 288 Indian nationals remained uncontactable in Nepal following the devastating flash flood, families from multiple states have issued distress appeals about their missing dear ones in the neighbouring country.

The family of 41-year-old Ramprasad Ghosh—a resident of Haider Ali Lane locality in Jharkhand capital Ranchi—is deeply concerned following his disappearance in the wake of the natural disaster that struck the Nepal-Tibet border region. Ramprasad works for a private firm, Andes Hydro Power Company, in the Upper Trishuli-Bhesra area of Kathmandu, Nepal; he had traveled there for work about two months ago.

According to his relatives, Ramprasad last spoke to his family on Tuesday night. Since the natural disaster struck the area, the family has been unable to establish contact with him. Despite continuous attempts to reach him via phone and other means, there has been no news of his whereabouts so far.

Jharkhand resident Ramprasad Ghosh missing in Nepal flash flood (ETV Bharat)

An atmosphere of anxiety prevails at his Kokar home following the news of his disappearance. Family members remain hopeful for his safety.

Ramprasad's sister-in-law, Diptiya Ghosh, stated that while the family is making constant efforts to get in touch, they have been unable to speak to him or obtain any information regarding his condition.

The family has also attempted to contact the Indian Embassy in Nepal. They sent a message seeking information about Ramprasad but have received no response so far, further heightening their anxiety.

Diptiya Ghosh has appealed to the state government's Disaster Management Department for assistance. She has requested the Jharkhand government to coordinate with relevant officials and agencies present in Nepal to help locate Ramprasad. The family remains hopeful that he is safe and that they will be able to contact him soon.