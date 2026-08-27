Nepal Flash Flood Aftermath: Families Send SOS To Govt As MEA Says 288 Indians Missing
Families from multiple states appealed to the government to help them know about the whereabouts of their dear ones after the devastating flash flood.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Ranchi: As the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that 288 Indian nationals remained uncontactable in Nepal following the devastating flash flood, families from multiple states have issued distress appeals about their missing dear ones in the neighbouring country.
The family of 41-year-old Ramprasad Ghosh—a resident of Haider Ali Lane locality in Jharkhand capital Ranchi—is deeply concerned following his disappearance in the wake of the natural disaster that struck the Nepal-Tibet border region. Ramprasad works for a private firm, Andes Hydro Power Company, in the Upper Trishuli-Bhesra area of Kathmandu, Nepal; he had traveled there for work about two months ago.
According to his relatives, Ramprasad last spoke to his family on Tuesday night. Since the natural disaster struck the area, the family has been unable to establish contact with him. Despite continuous attempts to reach him via phone and other means, there has been no news of his whereabouts so far.
An atmosphere of anxiety prevails at his Kokar home following the news of his disappearance. Family members remain hopeful for his safety.
Ramprasad's sister-in-law, Diptiya Ghosh, stated that while the family is making constant efforts to get in touch, they have been unable to speak to him or obtain any information regarding his condition.
The family has also attempted to contact the Indian Embassy in Nepal. They sent a message seeking information about Ramprasad but have received no response so far, further heightening their anxiety.
Diptiya Ghosh has appealed to the state government's Disaster Management Department for assistance. She has requested the Jharkhand government to coordinate with relevant officials and agencies present in Nepal to help locate Ramprasad. The family remains hopeful that he is safe and that they will be able to contact him soon.
Ramprasad's relatives are currently awaiting positive news. They have urged the government and administration to treat the matter seriously, gather information as quickly as possible, and assist in locating him safely.
12 Gujaratis Missing In Nepal
It has been learnt that twelve people from Gujarat are missing in Nepal after the devastating flash flood. Most of the missing individuals had traveled for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.
The missing individuals include three each from Ahmedabad and Surat, two from Anand, and one each from Valsad and Rajkot; additionally, two individuals residing in the USA and Australia are also missing.
The 12 people from Gujarat missing in Nepal are:
- Dinesh Patel, Ahmedabad
- Bhavik Kumar Raval, Ahmedabad
- Ashok Kapdi, Ahmedabad
- Jay Kotecha, Rajkot
- Paresh Patel, Surat
- Jyoti Patel, Surat
- Meenakshi Ramani, Surat
- Kinnari Patel, Vadodara
- Mihir Patel, Vadodara
- Bimalkumar Patel, Anand
- Jaymino Patel, Anand
- Roma Intwala, Valsad
32 From Bengal Missing
At least 32 Bengali residents remain untraced in the Nepal flash flood aftermath with their families spending their days in extreme distress, fearing the worst regarding the fate of their dear ones. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has stated that the situation is being monitored constantly.
It has been understood that the group of 32 tourists set off for Nepal on August 21, traveling through a private tour agency. Their primary destination was the border region between Nepal and Tibet. They were scheduled to cross the border on Wednesday, but the disaster struck before that could happen.
On Tuesday, just as the group reached the vicinity of the Nepal border, a flash flood—triggered by an overflowing mountain river—suddenly surged through, sweeping everything away in the blink of an eye. Dibyajyoti Basu, an official from the tour agency, stated that they had maintained uninterrupted contact with the tourists until Tuesday; however, all communication with the group of 32 has been lost since the flash flood occurred.
Anxiety has mounted further as mobile networks have become completely non-functional.
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