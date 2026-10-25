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Nepal Exports Electricity Worth USD 39 Million To India A Month After Flash Floods

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kathmandu: Nepal exported electricity worth over USD 39 million to India between mid-September and mid-October, according to a local media report on Sunday. Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Executive Director Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha said that electricity exports recovered during the period after being briefly disrupted by the flash floods in August.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing around 1,400 people, while more than 5,000 remain missing. Homes, vehicles, roads, bridges and hydropower projects were damaged during the floods.

"Nepal exported electricity worth approximately Nepalese Rupees 5.92 billion (USD 39 million approx.) to India from mid-September to mid-October," Shrestha was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper. Nearly two-thirds of the cross-border electricity supply to India was exported under bilateral agreements, he added.