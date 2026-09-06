ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Disaster Threatens To Have Drastic Impact Of Firozabad Glass Works

Firozabad: The recent disaster in Nepal is threatening to have a drastic impact on the glass bangle business in Firozabad as the exports stand stranded enroute to the Himalayan country. These bangles are in high demand in Nepal during the festivals of Rakshabandhan and Haritalika Teej and 80% of the annual exports to Nepal are made during these festivals alone.

The prevailing scenario has raised concerns for both the traders and transporters as payments could be blocked if the impact of the disaster impacts the Nepalese markets for a prolonged period.

It is learnt that the factories and warehouses in Firozabad begin preparing goods for shipment to Nepal weeks before the festivals. This time too, the traders received a large number of orders from Nepal while the local manufacturers and exporters worked to meet the demand and shipped the goods to Nepali markets.

The traders were hoping for good sales during the festive season and timely payments but the current situation in Nepal has dampened their spirits. Sources said the biggest problem for Firozabad traders is that most of the goods sent to Nepal are on credit or with fixed payment terms.

In international trade, buyers pay within a stipulated period after receiving the goods. Therefore, if markets, transportation, banking systems or business activities are affected for an extended period, this can have a direct impact on the payment cycle.

Packaged bangles (ETV Bharat)

Bangle traders Manish Garg and Anuj Agarwal Mint disclosed that their current concern isn't that orders from Nepal have dwindled. The real worry is whether payments will arrive on time for the goods already shipped.

Anuj said, “The goods had already been prepared and shipped to Nepal for the festive season. At that time, there was good demand in the market, and no major disruptions were anticipated. Now that the situation has changed, traders are in constant contact with their Nepali buyers and monitoring the payment situation.”

The traders explained that Raksha Bandhan and Haritalika Teej are major festivals associated with women in Nepal and demand for bangles increases significantly on these occasions as compared to the normal times.