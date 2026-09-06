Nepal Disaster Threatens To Have Drastic Impact Of Firozabad Glass Works
The export of bangles meant for Rakshabandhan and Haritalika Teej that account for 80% of the annual quantum to Nepal stand stranded, reports Arvind Verma
Published : September 6, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Firozabad: The recent disaster in Nepal is threatening to have a drastic impact on the glass bangle business in Firozabad as the exports stand stranded enroute to the Himalayan country. These bangles are in high demand in Nepal during the festivals of Rakshabandhan and Haritalika Teej and 80% of the annual exports to Nepal are made during these festivals alone.
The prevailing scenario has raised concerns for both the traders and transporters as payments could be blocked if the impact of the disaster impacts the Nepalese markets for a prolonged period.
It is learnt that the factories and warehouses in Firozabad begin preparing goods for shipment to Nepal weeks before the festivals. This time too, the traders received a large number of orders from Nepal while the local manufacturers and exporters worked to meet the demand and shipped the goods to Nepali markets.
The traders were hoping for good sales during the festive season and timely payments but the current situation in Nepal has dampened their spirits. Sources said the biggest problem for Firozabad traders is that most of the goods sent to Nepal are on credit or with fixed payment terms.
In international trade, buyers pay within a stipulated period after receiving the goods. Therefore, if markets, transportation, banking systems or business activities are affected for an extended period, this can have a direct impact on the payment cycle.
Bangle traders Manish Garg and Anuj Agarwal Mint disclosed that their current concern isn't that orders from Nepal have dwindled. The real worry is whether payments will arrive on time for the goods already shipped.
Anuj said, “The goods had already been prepared and shipped to Nepal for the festive season. At that time, there was good demand in the market, and no major disruptions were anticipated. Now that the situation has changed, traders are in constant contact with their Nepali buyers and monitoring the payment situation.”
The traders explained that Raksha Bandhan and Haritalika Teej are major festivals associated with women in Nepal and demand for bangles increases significantly on these occasions as compared to the normal times.
During Haritalika Teej, women especially purchase bangles and other cosmetics to adorn themselves. This is why Firozabad's bangle merchants receive large orders from traders in Nepal before the festival. This year too, the manufacturers had increased production and supply in view of the same demand but now the situation in Nepal has increased the risk for those traders who have sent goods to the buyers on trust.
Sources said the bangle industry of Firozabad is already grappling with challenges like high production cost that includes rising gas and fuel prices, raw material cost, labour cost and competition in the market.
In such a situation, the possibility of payment delays from a major market can create additional problems for traders. The traders say that in the export business, simply preparing and shipping goods is not enough. Securing payment after shipment is equally important.
If the payment cycle is disrupted, it impacts everyone from manufacturers to small businesses and workers. The impact of the bangle trade to Nepal isn't limited to the exporter alone. A large number of artisans and labourers work in Firozabad based on orders coming in from Nepal. As the demand increases, production increases, benefiting packaging, transportation and other related businesses.
It is being stated that if the situation in Nepal remains unchanged for a long time, the sales of merchants there will be affected. This could also impact future orders. However, merchants are currently assuming that the situation will return to normal soon and payments for previously shipped goods will be made on time.
Firozabad's bangle traders are currently monitoring the news coming from Nepal and market activity there. Those who have shipped large quantities of goods are in constant contact with their buyers. The traders are hoping that the situation in Nepal and the market will return to normal soon.
The Nepal tragedy is also affecting the livelihood of the workers as some of the factories supplying most of their goods to Nepal are currently deserted.
Workers at one such factory, Lal Singh and Sanjay, said, “The tragedy is affecting our livelihoods. We are daily wage earners and may face significant difficulties. We are hoping for a return to normalcy in Nepal.”
Meanwhile, transporter Abhi Tenguria pointed out, “Many of my trucks and drivers are stranded along the way. This is affecting my transport business and the livelihoods of my employees.”
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