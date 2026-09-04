Upholding Tradition, Nepal Buddhists Begin Symbolic Last Rites For Family Members Missing In Floods
Family members perform rituals as Nepal Buddhist monks said funeral rites for a missing person can be held from the seventh day onward
By Dev Raj
Published : September 4, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Nuwakot (Nepal): With a stick in his hand, Kamesh Singh Tamang somberly stared into the heap of off-white small pieces of cloth, carefully placed over one another and being burnt. In between, he softly adjusted the stack with the staff to ensure it did not fall, and the fire raged on.
This is no ordinary fire. It is a funeral pyre, and Kamesh is bidding adieu to 17 of his family members missing in the catastrophic flood that hit Nepal on August 26. A total of 1,259 people have perished, while over 5,000 are still untraceable.
As the flames crackled and leapt up, he sometimes offered a few drops of water, or a bit of cold drinks, biscuits, chips, and other snacks – murmuring softly with moist eyes while remembering his loved ones.
The man in his forties was away in the mountains tending to some fruit-bearing trees and agriculture-related work when a high wall of floodwaters swept through his Tiru village in Rasuwa district, located close to the Nepal–Tibet border. The mass of high-speed water took most of his family members. Only those who were away on higher ground survived.
“My brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, and a daughter-in-law are gone. Seventeen people of my family, aged 11 to 45 years, are missing. We searched for them all along the Trishuli river for the past nine days, but our kismet is so bad that we could not even find their bodies,” Kamesh shared his grief with ETV Bharat.
“I was offering biscuits, wafers, potato chips, mixtures, cold drinks, chocolates, and candies to the little ones of our family for whom I was performing the rituals. They used to like such things very much, and I used to scold them over it. Today I bought a lot of their favourite eatables for them,” Kamesh added as his eyes turned moist and his voice faltered.
Kamesh is a Buddhist, and the elders of his community advised him to perform the last rites for the missing family members so that they go with peace on their onward journey. Since the devastation in his area had completely disrupted things, he chose to come down to a temple in Dhunge town, Nuwakot district, located along the same Trishuli river through which the devastation raged.
“We chose this temple because the situation in our area is really bad. It would have been very difficult to procure the basic things to perform the rituals,” he added.
Small effigies of ‘kush’ (a kind of grass considered fit for use in worship) were made for each of the missing persons. They were covered with pieces of cloth that acted as shrouds for them, and then lit.
However, Kamesh was not the only one performing the symbolic last rites at the monastery. The pyre was for 40 missing people hailing from the Buddhist community, and their next of kin were present on the occasion
Pemba Lama of Uttar Kai village in Rasuwa district was also among them. He was bidding a final goodbye to four of his family, including brothers and uncles.
“We could have performed the rituals anywhere, but this monastery was the nearest and safest. There are many people from my village and other adjoining villages who have yet to perform similar rituals for their missing kin. They will also do so sooner or later, but the ongoing bad weather is hindering movement,” Pemba told ETV Bharat.
While Kamesh, Pemba, and a few others took care of the symbolic funeral pyre—since it is considered a tough task meant only for males—many others took refuge inside the temple to participate in the accompanying rituals and prayers conducted by the Buddhist monks.
The faithful, whose kin went missing in the floods, brought their photographs and handed them over to the priests to be burnt in a small fire lit inside, amid sacred chants, ringing of bells, and the clang of cymbals.
One of the monks offered the pictures of the missing, one-by-one, into the fire, while the surviving members of their families prayed solemnly with folded hands. They had also brought fruits, other eatables, and bottles of water for the missing persons to be placed at the altar during the chanting of the sacred hymns.
Several people lost control of their emotions during the prayers and cried profusely as the monk put the pictures of their loved ones in the fire. Others consoled them while grieving for their own loss.
“What adds to our sorrow is that our beloved ones were abruptly taken away and we did not even get a chance to see their bodies,” said Hema Lama, who lost two of her young sons in the disaster.
“Though we have performed the last rites, I am unable to accept that my sons are no more in this world. I mentally prayed that they return to me if they are safe and stuck somewhere,” she added.
The Buddhist monks said that the tradition dictates that funeral rites for a missing person can be held from the seventh day onward, and the devotees were following this.
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