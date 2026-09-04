ETV Bharat / bharat

Upholding Tradition, Nepal Buddhists Begin Symbolic Last Rites For Family Members Missing In Floods

Nuwakot (Nepal): With a stick in his hand, Kamesh Singh Tamang somberly stared into the heap of off-white small pieces of cloth, carefully placed over one another and being burnt. In between, he softly adjusted the stack with the staff to ensure it did not fall, and the fire raged on.

This is no ordinary fire. It is a funeral pyre, and Kamesh is bidding adieu to 17 of his family members missing in the catastrophic flood that hit Nepal on August 26. A total of 1,259 people have perished, while over 5,000 are still untraceable.

As the flames crackled and leapt up, he sometimes offered a few drops of water, or a bit of cold drinks, biscuits, chips, and other snacks – murmuring softly with moist eyes while remembering his loved ones.

The Buddhist temple at Dhunge in Nuwakot, where symbolic funerals for people missing in the Nepal floods are being held. (Dev Raj)

The man in his forties was away in the mountains tending to some fruit-bearing trees and agriculture-related work when a high wall of floodwaters swept through his Tiru village in Rasuwa district, located close to the Nepal–Tibet border. The mass of high-speed water took most of his family members. Only those who were away on higher ground survived.

“My brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, and a daughter-in-law are gone. Seventeen people of my family, aged 11 to 45 years, are missing. We searched for them all along the Trishuli river for the past nine days, but our kismet is so bad that we could not even find their bodies,” Kamesh shared his grief with ETV Bharat.

Kamesh Singh Tamang of Rasuwa district tending to the symbolic funeral pyre at Dhunge in Nuwakot district. Altogether 17 members of his family went missing in the Nepal disaster. (Dev Raj)

“I was offering biscuits, wafers, potato chips, mixtures, cold drinks, chocolates, and candies to the little ones of our family for whom I was performing the rituals. They used to like such things very much, and I used to scold them over it. Today I bought a lot of their favourite eatables for them,” Kamesh added as his eyes turned moist and his voice faltered.

Kamesh is a Buddhist, and the elders of his community advised him to perform the last rites for the missing family members so that they go with peace on their onward journey. Since the devastation in his area had completely disrupted things, he chose to come down to a temple in Dhunge town, Nuwakot district, located along the same Trishuli river through which the devastation raged.

“We chose this temple because the situation in our area is really bad. It would have been very difficult to procure the basic things to perform the rituals,” he added.