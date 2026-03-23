ETV Bharat / bharat

NEP Does Not Impose One Language On Any State: MoS Education To Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 23, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) does not impose one language, including Hindi, on any state, rather it "explicitly promotes multilingualism".

Responding to supplementary questions in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the minister noted that while Tamil Nadu has expressed some objection to the NEP 2020, the central government has released Rs 538 crore to the state under the Samagra Shiksha, a flagship central school education programme.

"It is up to the state to follow established procedure and protocol in terms of expenditure, in terms of provision of UC (utilisation certificate) for further release," Chaudhary said.

The minister said there was "absolutely no imposition of any language." "The three languages, as proposed in the NEP, align with the two-language formula... There is complete flexibility. There is no imposition of any language, including Hindi. It is up to the state to implement in toto."

The minister said paragraph 4.13 of the NEP explicitly promotes multilingualism, citing clear benefits for learning capacity and outcomes from early exposure to multiple languages.

It mandates states to develop school capacity for teaching three languages, ensuring proficiency in at least two languages native to India by age 15, with the third language left to local demand. "So it is up to the states to really implement it," he explained.