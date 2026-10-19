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Neha Bora Moves Delhi HC Against Police Notice To Execute 'Peace' Bond

All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora ( File/PTI )

New Delhi: All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a Delhi Police notice asking her to execute a bond before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) for "keeping peace".

Bora, who has been at the forefront of recent protests against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, is likely to seek an urgent hearing in the High Court, which is shut this week for Dusshera vacations.

Her petition seeks quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her. The notice, issued on October 17 under section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asked the student leader to appear before the SEM on October 19 and show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs. 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of enquiry". Section 126 empowers the SEM to require a person to execute a bond for keeping the peace if there is credible information that he/she is likely to commit a breach of peace, disturb public tranquillity, or do a wrongful act that may cause such a disturbance. Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 when she was on her way to participate in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. She was released on October 17.