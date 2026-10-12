Neha Bora Joins Rahul, Priyanka In 'Delhi Chalo March'
Bora joined the Gandhis for the first time near Bhagwan Das Road, as they marched towards the Supreme Court, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
New Delhi: All India Students Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora on Monday joined Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other key leaders of the parties from the INDIA Bloc including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the 'Delhi Chalo March'.
Neha, who has been been vocally critical of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and is seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, joined the Gandhis for the first time near Bhagwan Das Road, as they marched towards the Supreme Court.
Since the report of alleged differences within the CEC and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu surfaced over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, the president of the prominent student organisation has hit the streets seeking resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. She has been detained by the police several times in the last few days for defying orders as she held different demonstrations in the national capital over the matter.
Bora joined the protest march of the INDIA Bloc few hours after Rahul, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, categorically stated that and there are no parallel protests and he supports every such protest which is being carried out to "uphold the Constitution."
He also called upon people from all walks of life to join the "Delhi Challo March." "We don't care, we will support you if you protect the Constitution. There are no parallel protests, there is one protest, Gyanesh Kumar must resign," the Leader of Opposition in Lower House said in response to a question on CJP's protest.
✨ NEHA BORA WITH RAHUL GANDHI AND PRIYANKA GANDHI — A MOMENT IN THE SPOTLIGHT! https://t.co/5HVL20fJ1D— Neha Bora Team (@NehaAisa) October 12, 2026
During the march enroute to the Supreme Court, Bora was seen flanked by both the Gandhis as she raised slogans against the ruling dispensation. Earlier, also she was onboard a bus with other INDIA bloc leaders. In a series of post on X, Bora said, "Modi-Shah have crossed every line, but this is our democracy and we refuse to watch it die. Marching to the Supreme Court because when the Constitution is under attack, the CJI cannot look away and call it politics."
Lashing out at the ruling dispensation, she said, "You tore our democracy and Constitution to shreds to save your vote chori partner. We are marching to stitch it back." "United for democracy," she added. Bora was one of the prominent faces during NEET paper leak protest.
Also Read
AISA President Neha Bora Released After Being Picked Up By Delhi Police In 'Unauthorised Vehicle' During Anti-CEC Protest