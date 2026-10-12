ETV Bharat / bharat

Neha Bora Joins Rahul, Priyanka In 'Delhi Chalo March'

File photo of All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das during a press conference ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar ( IANS )

New Delhi: All India Students Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora on Monday joined Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other key leaders of the parties from the INDIA Bloc including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the 'Delhi Chalo March'.

Neha, who has been been vocally critical of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and is seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, joined the Gandhis for the first time near Bhagwan Das Road, as they marched towards the Supreme Court.



Since the report of alleged differences within the CEC and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu surfaced over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, the president of the prominent student organisation has hit the streets seeking resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. She has been detained by the police several times in the last few days for defying orders as she held different demonstrations in the national capital over the matter. Bora joined the protest march of the INDIA Bloc few hours after Rahul, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, categorically stated that and there are no parallel protests and he supports every such protest which is being carried out to "uphold the Constitution." Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participate in the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in New Delhi (IANS)