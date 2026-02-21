ETV Bharat / bharat

'Neglect Of Municipal Solid Waste Will Affect Health, Economy': SC Issues Pan-India Directions To Enforce SWM Rules

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a slew of pan-India directions to ensure that the executive has the requisite mechanism required to enforce the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026. The apex court stressed that the neglect of municipal solid waste will affect health as much as the economy, and the uncollected and unaccounted solid waste generated in the local bodies is a perennial challenge in the country.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti, in an order passed on February 19, flagged the "uneven" compliance with the SWM Rules across India. The bench emphasised that the present generation cannot afford to wait for further legislative refinement while existing implementation gaps persist.

The bench said courts have repeatedly reminded that the state has a duty to protect the environment and thereby to ensure the well-being of all the citizens. "Therefore, the time is ripe to implement and protect the Right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution", it said.

The bench said the right to a clean and healthy environment is an inseparable part of the Right to Life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. "The annual report-2021-2022 on waste management by the Central Pollution Control Board discloses that approximately 170,000 tonnes per day (TPD) of municipal solid waste was generated by the domestic, commercial, industrial and ancillary activities in the country", said the bench.

The bench said the report notes that about 156,000 tonnes of this waste were collected, about 91,000 tonnes were treated, and 41,000 tonnes were landfilled. "The demographic reality does not affirm the position claimed by the local bodies. We note that even if the collection efficiency has improved in many cities like Bhopal and Indore, the rate of processing remains a big bottleneck. The waste that is unprocessed often ends up in unscientific landfills or legacy dumpsites", said the bench.

The bench said what is important in the constitutional and statutory scheme is that no one has a right to affect the lives of others through their acts of omission or commission in dealing with solid waste generated by them and their activities. "Low-income group areas/slums/villages near corporations and municipalities are not dumping sites for solid waste generated in Urban Local Bodies", it added.

"Consumption of packaged goods, the move from a repair culture to a discard culture and the growth of online delivery services have introduced a massive influx of packing material as solid waste", said the bench.

The top court issued a slew of pan-India directions to ensure that the executive has the requisite mechanism required to enforce the SWM Rules, 2026, which will be effective from April 1, 2026.

The bench said that neglecting municipal solid waste will affect health as much as the economy, and India must be fully-compliant with the 2026 Rules, especially as the world observes the country's technology-related activities.

The bench said compliance of MSW/SWM Rules meant to govern waste management remains uneven across India. "While mandated at source, the segregation at source into wet, dry and hazardous streams is still not fully realised in many urban and rural areas," the bench said.