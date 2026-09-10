NEET UG 2026: All India Quota Round 2 Closing Rank Falls to 25,655; AIIMS Seat Available at 4,377
Across the AIIMS institutions, the closing ranks were 4,377 for General, 6,109 for EWS, 4,724 for OBC, 31,463 for SC and 44,940 for ST candidates.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat-allotment results for the second round of NEET UG counselling under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), with the General-category closing rank for MBBS reaching 25,655 at 566 marks.
The closing rank in the first round was 22,342 at 572 marks, indicating that candidates with comparatively lower ranks and scores secured seats in the second round.
The final General-category allotment in the second round was made at the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kohima. The corresponding closing figures were 29,743 rank and 560 marks for EWS, 25,768 rank and 566 marks for OBC, 1,20,870 rank and 478 marks for SC, and 1,31,976 rank and 471 marks for ST candidates.
AIIMS Seat at Rank 4,377
There was no fresh allotment at AIIMS New Delhi in the second round, as candidates allotted seats in the first round had already joined. However, across the other AIIMS institutions, the last General-category allotment was at AIIMS Madurai, where a candidate secured a seat at rank 4,377 with 624 marks.
According to career counselling expert Parijat Mishra, the candidate had initially opted for RNT Medical College, Udaipur, but secured AIIMS Madurai through upgradation in the second round without reporting to the earlier allotted institution.
Across the AIIMS institutions, the closing ranks were 4,377 for General, 6,109 for EWS, 4,724 for OBC, 31,463 for SC and 44,940 for ST candidates.
JIPMER, Central Universities See Competitive Cut-offs
For JIPMER Puducherry and its Karaikal campus, the closing ranks were 4,090 for General, 6,547 for EWS, 4,767 for OBC, 29,717 for SC and 40,684 for ST candidates.
Among Central University medical colleges, the Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University recorded closing ranks of 1,142 for General, 2,017 for EWS, 1,569 for OBC, 13,670 for SC and 25,235 for ST.
At Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, the closing rank was 4,834 for General candidates and 19,703 for candidates under the internal quota.
For internal quota seats in Delhi University-affiliated medical colleges, including Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College and University College of Medical Sciences, the closing ranks were 7,037 for General, 12,735 for EWS, 14,954 for OBC, 73,825 for SC and 1,21,410 for ST.
BDS Seats Available at Lower Scores
The second-round allotment also saw BDS seats under the 15 per cent AIQ being allotted at considerably lower ranks. The closing ranks were 44,053 for General, 50,773 for EWS, 46,755 for OBC, 1,66,588 for SC and 2,04,945 for ST candidates.
MCC conducts counselling for AIQ medical and dental seats in government institutions as well as seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, ESIC medical colleges and other participating institutions.
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