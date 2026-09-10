ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026: All India Quota Round 2 Closing Rank Falls to 25,655; AIIMS Seat Available at 4,377

The closing rank in the first round was 22,342 at 572 marks, indicating that candidates with comparatively lower ranks and scores secured seats in the second round. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat-allotment results for the second round of NEET UG counselling under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), with the General-category closing rank for MBBS reaching 25,655 at 566 marks.

The closing rank in the first round was 22,342 at 572 marks, indicating that candidates with comparatively lower ranks and scores secured seats in the second round.

The final General-category allotment in the second round was made at the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kohima. The corresponding closing figures were 29,743 rank and 560 marks for EWS, 25,768 rank and 566 marks for OBC, 1,20,870 rank and 478 marks for SC, and 1,31,976 rank and 471 marks for ST candidates.

AIIMS Seat at Rank 4,377

There was no fresh allotment at AIIMS New Delhi in the second round, as candidates allotted seats in the first round had already joined. However, across the other AIIMS institutions, the last General-category allotment was at AIIMS Madurai, where a candidate secured a seat at rank 4,377 with 624 marks.

According to career counselling expert Parijat Mishra, the candidate had initially opted for RNT Medical College, Udaipur, but secured AIIMS Madurai through upgradation in the second round without reporting to the earlier allotted institution.

Across the AIIMS institutions, the closing ranks were 4,377 for General, 6,109 for EWS, 4,724 for OBC, 31,463 for SC and 44,940 for ST candidates.

JIPMER, Central Universities See Competitive Cut-offs