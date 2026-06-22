ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG Re-Exam Held Smoothly Across India; Two Arrested From Telangana And UP For 'Malpractice'

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted peacefully on Sunday, with more than 20 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test in over 5000 centres across the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the examination process from the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in New Delhi. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the examination was successfully conducted in a record 37 days with the active cooperation of all the concerned government departments.

However, a few cases of malpractice were reported from different parts of the country.

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police arrested a candidate after he was found in possession of a SIM card, an old exam paper and glue in his underwear.

A woman fell at the feet of security personnel pleading to let her daughter, who arrived three minutes late, to sit for the examination. (ETV Bharat)

Another candidate was arrested from Telangana's Rangareddy district after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone inside a toilet during the examination. The student, identified as Jandawat Narender from Achampet, was appearing for the exam at the ZPHS centre in Ragannaguda.

According to officials, Jandawat went to the washroom shortly after receiving the question paper and did not return for more than 10 minutes. Suspicious, the invigilators checked the toilet and allegedly found him using a mobile phone and searching for answers on Google. He was immediately handed over to the Adibatla police, who registered a malpractice case against him.

During questioning, the student admitted that he had reached the examination centre at around 7 AM and hidden his phone inside the toilet flush tank before the exam began.

In Telangana, 65,087 of the 73,059 registered candidates appeared for the examination, recording an attendance rate of 89.09 percent, almost 8.55 percent lower than the examination held on May 3.

The test was conducted at 208 centres across 24 cities in Telangana. Several students who arrived late at examination centres were denied entry despite requesting officials to allow them inside. At JNTU Nachupalli College in Jagtial district's Kodimyala mandal, a mother was seen pleading with security personnel to permit her daughter, who arrived three minutes late, to sit for the examination. The request was denied and the mother left the centre with her daughter in distress.