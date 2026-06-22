NEET-UG Re-Exam Held Smoothly Across India; Two Arrested From Telangana And UP For 'Malpractice'
NTA said NEET re-exam was conducted successfully, though isolated incidents of malpractice and several cases of students being denied entry for arriving late were reported.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad/New Delhi: The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted peacefully on Sunday, with more than 20 lakh candidates appearing for the medical entrance test in over 5000 centres across the country.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the examination process from the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in New Delhi. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the examination was successfully conducted in a record 37 days with the active cooperation of all the concerned government departments.
However, a few cases of malpractice were reported from different parts of the country.
In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, police arrested a candidate after he was found in possession of a SIM card, an old exam paper and glue in his underwear.
Another candidate was arrested from Telangana's Rangareddy district after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone inside a toilet during the examination. The student, identified as Jandawat Narender from Achampet, was appearing for the exam at the ZPHS centre in Ragannaguda.
According to officials, Jandawat went to the washroom shortly after receiving the question paper and did not return for more than 10 minutes. Suspicious, the invigilators checked the toilet and allegedly found him using a mobile phone and searching for answers on Google. He was immediately handed over to the Adibatla police, who registered a malpractice case against him.
During questioning, the student admitted that he had reached the examination centre at around 7 AM and hidden his phone inside the toilet flush tank before the exam began.
In Telangana, 65,087 of the 73,059 registered candidates appeared for the examination, recording an attendance rate of 89.09 percent, almost 8.55 percent lower than the examination held on May 3.
The test was conducted at 208 centres across 24 cities in Telangana. Several students who arrived late at examination centres were denied entry despite requesting officials to allow them inside. At JNTU Nachupalli College in Jagtial district's Kodimyala mandal, a mother was seen pleading with security personnel to permit her daughter, who arrived three minutes late, to sit for the examination. The request was denied and the mother left the centre with her daughter in distress.
Telangana Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha inspected the NEET-UG 2026 control room at the Intermediate Education Director's office in Hyderabad, which was linked to examination centres across the state.
Tougher Questions In Re-exam
Meanwhile, education experts said the question paper of the National Elibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination appeared tougher than the one held on May 3.
Hyderabad-based education expert K Ravindra Kumar said Physics and Chemistry were comparatively difficult, with Physics containing time-consuming questions and several confusing problems. He added that Chemistry included a large number of numerical and memory-based questions, while Biology offered better scoring opportunities.
"The questions in Physics were time-consuming. Four to five questions were confusing. There are a large number of numerical and memory-based questions in chemistry," said Ravindra Kumar.
Sri Chaitanya College Kukatpally Dean Shankar Rao also described Biology as relatively easy and Physics and Chemistry as difficult. He predicted that both top scores and cut-off marks could decline this year. According to his assessment, the highest scores may range between 700 and 710 marks, while the state cut-off could remain around 420.
Meanwhile, a heartwarming incident was reported from Jangaon district, where a student named Ashwini mistakenly reached the wrong examination centre at ABV Government Degree College. After learning that she was allotted a centre in Pembarthi, Sub-Inspectors Bharat, Ratish and Chennakeshavulu, who were on duty there, brought the matter to the attention of the DCP. Subsequently, they rushed her to the designated venue in a police vehicle with sirens on. She reached the centre nine minutes before the reporting deadline and was able to take the examination.
Another candidate who drew attention was 67-year-old retired employee LT Karunakaran David, who appeared for the NEET examination at AV College in Domalaguda in Hyderabad. A resident of Tarnaka and currently associated with the TGSRTC Hospital, he said he is pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor to fulfil the wish of his mother, who had served as a gynaecologist at Osmania Hospital.
PM Modi Delays Return To His Residence
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his movement after returning to Delhi from West Bengal to avoid causing traffic disruptions for students travelling to examination centres. Sources said he remained at the airport for some time instead of heading immediately to his residence, as the examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM.
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