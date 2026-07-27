ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG Paper Leak: Fast-Track Court Adjourns Hearing Over CBI Prosecutor's Absence, Congress Reacts

The court then adjourned the bail hearing for accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal until August 3. Advocate AP Singh appeared on behalf of the accused.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga of fast-track court directed the Director of Prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor to represent the CBI. It clarified that the presence of a counsel to present the case on the next date is mandatory.

New Delhi: The hearing in the NEET-UG paper leak case was adjourned on Monday during its initial sitting before the special judge at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, as no public prosecutor appeared on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Monday marked the first hearing of the case before the Special Fast-Track Court constituted by the central government under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. All cases related to the NEET-UG paper leak will now be heard by this court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts in his first social media post on the NEET-UG paper leak case on July 23. He reiterated the decision in two video messages posted on July 23 and July 26, stating that the courts had been set up to ensure the speedy prosecution of those accused in the case.

The CBI has arrested 13 individuals so far in connection with the case, including Dinesh and Vikas, who are currently in judicial custody. The agency alleges that the question paper was leaked before the examination and distributed to candidates through an extensive network.

Meanwhile, Congress criticised the Centre after the inaugural hearing in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case was adjourned due to the absence of a CBI prosecutor. The party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the agency’s failure to send a legal representative to the first hearing exposed the government's claims of ensuring speedy prosecution through fast-track courts.

He wrote on X, “With what face is the Modi Government tom-toming fast-track courts as a solution to the crisis of paper-leaks?”, alleging the CBI was showing “zero initiative” in investigating and prosecuting the case.