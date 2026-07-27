NEET-UG Paper Leak: Fast-Track Court Adjourns Hearing Over CBI Prosecutor's Absence, Congress Reacts
A Delhi fast-track court adjourned the NEET-UG paper leak hearing after no CBI prosecutor appeared, directed the agency to appoint one and deferred bail proceedings.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The hearing in the NEET-UG paper leak case was adjourned on Monday during its initial sitting before the special judge at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, as no public prosecutor appeared on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga of fast-track court directed the Director of Prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor to represent the CBI. It clarified that the presence of a counsel to present the case on the next date is mandatory.
The court then adjourned the bail hearing for accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal until August 3. Advocate AP Singh appeared on behalf of the accused.
Monday marked the first hearing of the case before the Special Fast-Track Court constituted by the central government under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. All cases related to the NEET-UG paper leak will now be heard by this court.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts in his first social media post on the NEET-UG paper leak case on July 23. He reiterated the decision in two video messages posted on July 23 and July 26, stating that the courts had been set up to ensure the speedy prosecution of those accused in the case.
The CBI has arrested 13 individuals so far in connection with the case, including Dinesh and Vikas, who are currently in judicial custody. The agency alleges that the question paper was leaked before the examination and distributed to candidates through an extensive network.
On 23rd July, the Delhi High Court set up a Special Fast Track Court in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue complex to hear the NEET-UG 2026 Paper leak case.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 27, 2026
Tellingly, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to dispatch a legal representative to the inaugural hearing of this fast…
Meanwhile, Congress criticised the Centre after the inaugural hearing in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case was adjourned due to the absence of a CBI prosecutor. The party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the agency’s failure to send a legal representative to the first hearing exposed the government's claims of ensuring speedy prosecution through fast-track courts.
He wrote on X, “With what face is the Modi Government tom-toming fast-track courts as a solution to the crisis of paper-leaks?”, alleging the CBI was showing “zero initiative” in investigating and prosecuting the case.
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