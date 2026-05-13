ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 5; Conducts Multiple Searches Across Country

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested five persons and is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case as the agency intensified its investigation, officials said Wednesday. The agency has arrested three individuals from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik, while several other suspects are being questioned in various cities and may be arrested later, they added.

Among those arrested, 30-year-old Shubham Khairnar from Nashik is being brought to Delhi for further questioning after a local magistrate court granted the CBI a transit remand for him.

Nashik Police detained Khairnar on Tuesday following a request from Rajasthan Police. After taking over the investigation on Tuesday, the CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country based on emerging leads, they said.

The CBI has seized several digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, from the suspects, which will be sent for forensic examination to trace messaging applications that may have been used to circulate the examination papers, they said.

According to agency sources, the CBI is coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case.

"The CBI is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter," an official in the know of developments said.